"Its crazy" - Storm phenom Dominique Malonga opens up about special childhood relationship with Victor Wembanyama

As two of France’s brightest young basketball stars, Victor Wembanyama and Dominique Malonga are touted as the future of basketball in the region. Their nationality isn’t the only thing they share, as both players are viewed as anomalies in men's and women's basketball, thanks to their unique skill set as tall, two-way athletic players.What’s even more special about the similarities between Malonga and Wembanyama is that they're both from the same town in France and have known each other since they were kids.Malonga discussed her relationship with the San Antonio Spurs star during an appearance on “The Young Man and the Three” podcast.“It’s a funny story because Victor and I are from the same town,” Malonga said on Thursday. “I think I was 12, we met randomly at a playground in our city and we just played as kids … we were around the same areas a lot back in France.”From playing basketball as children in France to now being two of the most promising players in the WNBA and the NBA, Dominique Malonga and Victor Wembanyama have come a long way.Malonga played 42 games for the Seattle Storm in 2025 after being drafted with the No. 2 pick. She averaged 7.7 points and 4.6 rebounds per game, showing much promise as she found her rhythm toward the end of the season.Dominique Malonga is set to team up with WNBA champions this offseasonAfter putting the league on notice with a stellar campaign in her rookie season, Dominique Malonga will head to Turkey to play for Fenerbahce this offseason. The Turkish club has been home to many WNBA superstars like Chelsea Gray, Candace Parker, Breanna Stewart and Diana Taurasi, among others.This season, the team will feature New York Liberty’s Jonquel Jones and Emma Meesseman. Both Jones and Meesseman’s track record in the WNBA highlight their ability to win at the highest level. They also present a tall and menacing presence in the paint, backed by years of experience.Playing alongside them in Turkey could help Malonga further develop her game. Her rookie season in the WNBA got off to a slow start, but her performance in the playoffs and toward the end of the 2025 season was enough to get fans excited for her future in the league.