Jalen Rose's daughter makes her feelings crystal clear on Angel Reese's Valentine's Day haul: "Love to see a black girl in luxury"

Angel Reese posted an unboxing video of some of the gifts she received for Valentine’s Day 2025. The WNBA star, who has made a name for herself as a content creator and podcaster, promptly earned reviews from the video. Jalen Rose’s daughter, Mariah Rose, host of Hoops for Hotties, reacted to the clip.

Rose commented on the video on X (formerly Twitter):

“I say Angel Reese’s Valentine’s Day haul is a fashion girl’s dream. Whoever this man is and I’m not even gonna Google him because I wanna respect Angel’s privacy so she keeps this content coming. … Ate this Valentine’s Day up! I love to see a black girl in luxury.”

Mariah Rose emphasized some of the gifts Reese received on the special occasion. The YouTuber took note of several items, including a diamond-encrusted “A5” necklace. Rose noted the special touch on the jewelry, which is not the usual “Angel” the Chicago Sky star claimed to have received over the years.

For starters, Jalen Rose’s daughter highlighted two pink Bottega bags, a pink Louis Vuitton sunglasses and a pink Louis Vuitton carry-all bag. The appetizer included black LV shoes from the highly coveted Murakami collab collection.

According to Mariah Rose, the $7,187 Goyard Saigon bag was what “got me.” Overall, the haul by estimation was over $30,000. Rose couldn’t be happier Angel Reese got on Valentine’s Day.

Angel Reese got a video Valentine’s Day greeting from former boyfriend Cam’Ron Fletcher in 2024

Last year, Angel Reese played for LSU while her boyfriend Cam’Ron Fletcher suited up for Florida State. Fletcher was in crutches following knee surgery when Valentine’s Day 2024 rolled in. Unable to go to the then Bayou Barbie, the Seminoles star sent her a video message.

Fletcher drew a Valentine’s Day heart and asked Reese to be his date. Behind him, a black curtain with balloons and hearts completed the vibe. She responded to the engagement on FaceTime with a since-deleted IG story where she told Fletcher that she loved him “a million times.”

A month after the Valentine’s Day exchange, Reese said before the 2024 March Madness that she was single but "not ready to mingle." A year later, she impressed many with her roughly over $30,000 Valentine's Day haul.

