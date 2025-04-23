Jalen Rose's daughter Mariah Rose breaks downs reason behind hatred towards Sedona Prince: "She changed women's sports forever"

Jalen Rose’s daughter, Mariah Rose, dug into the story of Sedona Prince on Tuesday. The podcaster explained why the TCU star, who many thought would land in the first round of the 2025 WNBA draft, went undrafted. The Hoops for Hooties host detailed the alleged "hate" surrounding Prince.

Ad

The podcaster made a video to explain the situation and posted it on X (formerly Twitter):

“Four years ago, Sedona Prince posted a video on her TikTok that put the NCAA on blast and changed women’s sports forever. The video was a comparison of the women’s weight room to the men’s weight room at the NCAA Tournament and this video went mega-viral.

Ad

Trending

“The NCAA ended up having to change the locker rooms and the video became a huge talking point. … We wouldn't be where we are in the growth of women’s sports if it weren’t for this TikTok.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

The pandemic forced the NCAA to put March Madness in a bubble. Sedona Prince and the women’s competition were in San Antonio while Indianapolis hosted the men’s tournament. Initially, the league said that it was lack of “space” that made the disparity in training rooms possible.

Prince debunked the reasoning by showing a huge empty space where the women’s training room could have been.

NBA superstar Steph Curry, WNBA legend Sue Bird and current WNBA stars Sabrina Ionescu and Kelsey Plum called out the NCAA for the blatant inequality. Other famous current and former athletes also blasted the tournament for the disparity in training facilities.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jalen Rose’s daughter Mariah Rose details alleged sexual and physical assaults as reasons for Sedona Prince’s downfall

Sedona Prince remained in the spotlight following her viral TikTok video. She remained in the spotlight for the wrong reasons. Jalen Rose’s daughter, Mariah Rose, details alleged sexual and physical accusations as major reasons for her downfall.

Ad

Rose mentioned Prince’s former girlfriend who accused the TCU star of throwing her off an ATV while drunk. The podcaster also added the accusations of another ex-girlfriend who also complained of domestic violence against Prince.

According to Rose:

“The allegations combined with her age and injury history caused her to not be drafted. … Sedona’s lawyers claim that the women that have come forward are lying for clout.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

In her final season with the Horned Frogs, Prince averaged 17.2 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.0 blocks and 2.4 assists per game. Instead of landing late in the first round of the 2025 WNBA draft, no team picked her. She could still earn a spot as an undrafted rookie, but that might not happen based on the issues surrounding the 6-foot-7 center.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Michael Macasero Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.



Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.



Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting. Know More