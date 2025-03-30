James Harden's girlfriend Paije Speights drops 3-word reaction as Paige Bueckers' 40-point show sends UConn to Elite Eight 

James Harden’s girlfriend, Paije Speights, dropped a one-word reaction to Paige Bueckers’ 40-point explosion against the Oklahoma Sooners. Bueckers and Co. defeated the Sooners 82-59 to book their place in the NCAA Tournament’s Elite Eight.

The 23-year-old was phenomenal, recording 40 points, six rebounds and an assist to lead her team to victory.

Paije Speights couldn’t help but acknowledge Bueckers’ stellar performance as she took to Instagram to drop a one-word reaction.

“Paige Bueckers. wow,” Speights wrote.

James Harden's girlfriend's reaction to Paige Bueckers' 40-point night

Apart from Bueckers, Sarah Strong was also key for the Huskies, recording 11 points, 11 rebounds and five assists. The Huskies will face JuJu Watkins’ USC Trojans for their Elite Eight game on Monday. The Trojans will be shorthanded for this game as they lost Watkins to an ACL tear on Monday.

Bueckers, who is having a phenomenal run, will look to keep things rolling as she hopes to lead the Huskies to the NCAA championship. The 23-year-old has made 120 appearances for UConn, recording 19.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.1 steals per game.

Most mock drafts have Bueckers entering the WNBA as the number one pick in 2025. Paige looks ready to make a lot of noise in the WNBA. She is the only player across college, the NBA, and the WNBA to shoot 50/40/90 splits this season.

"Your heart breaks for her”: Paige Bueckers on JuJu Watkins’ season-ending ACL injury

Having suffered an ACL injury herself, Paige Bueckers sent a heartfelt message to JuJu Watkins following team practice on Friday:

“Your heart breaks for her, just the devastation."

She added:

“You just empathize for her, because I’ve been in that position before, where you have this devastating injury. She had it at a time where it’s just the worst timing when you are playing for a national championship ... so you just feel for her."

With two more years of college left, Watkins has enough time to get up to speed for her turn in the WNBA draft.

