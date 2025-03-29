Jason Whitlock takes brutal shot at Candace Parker's broadcasting credentials for men's basketball: "She's out of place"

Sports media personality Jason Whitlock is seemingly not in favor of WNBA legend Candace Parker taking on the role of an analyst for the ongoing men's March Madness. Whitlock took to X, formerly Twitter, to share his disapproval on Friday.

"I don't care how much makeup they paint on Candace Parker, she's out of place talking men's college basketball, especially in the middle of the women's college basketball tournament," Whitlock wrote. "It makes no sense."

These comments came after Parker was featured on the Inside March Madness show alongside Jay Wright, Seth Davis, and Adam Lefkoe, breaking down Houston's game against Purdue, one of the Sweet Sixteen matchups on Friday.

While Jason Whitlock has spoken against Parker being on the show, some fans did not agree with him, with many showering praise on the three-time WNBA champion's analysis of the game.

"#ESPN needs to watch @Candace_Parker and Jay Wright break down the end of that #Houston #Purdue game," a fan tweeted. "We need more of that when it comes to talking sports on TV. They explained (the) last play perfectly, debating strategy. FANS WANT MORE OF THAT! Well done @CBSSports."

Candace Parker led the Tennessee Lady Vols to back-to-back NCAA titles in 2007 and 2008 during her collegiate career. She was also named Most Outstanding Player in both years before being drafted with the first overall pick in 2008 by the LA Sparks.

Candace Parker speaks about LA Sparks retiring her jersey

On Thursday, the LA Sparks announced that they will retire Candace Parker's #3 jersey during the upcoming 2025 WNBA season. The ceremony will be held on June 29, ahead of the team's matchup against Parker's former team, the Chicago Sky.

Reacting to the announcement, Parker was appreciative of the honor during Thursday's NCAA Tip-Off show.

"I appreciate it," Parker said. "Thirteen amazing years with the organization. Oftentimes when I played in the Staples Center, you look up, and you see the Kareems, you see the Magics, you see the Kobes, and to picture Parker next to that, it's surreal. I'm super humbled by this experience, and I'm just super grateful."

Candace Parker is set to be just the third player to have their jersey retired by the LA Sparks, joining Lisa Leslie (#9) and Penny Toler (#11) in the rafters.

Since being drafted in 2008, Parker made an immediate impact with the Sparks, becoming the sole player in WNBA history to win the league MVP and Rookie of the Year awards in the same year. She was with the Sparks till 2020. During the course of her career in Los Angeles, she won another MVP award in 2013 and earned her first championship in 2016.

