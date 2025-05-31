Jayden Daniels’ mom shows love to A’ja Wilson after Aces star dismantles Sparks with another ruthless display

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson is the WNBA's reigning MVP and has fans all over the country. Another prominent figure showed their admiration for the 6-foot-4 superstar before her game against the LA Sparks. Jayden Daniels' mother, Regina Jackson, captured a brief moment of her neice's warmup before the game, posting it on Instagram on Friday night.

Wilson is a dominant force in the WNBA, and her cousin is making a name for himself in the NFL world. Daniels won Rookie of the Year honors and guided the Washington Commanders to the NFC Championship Game in his first professional season, impressing the football world in the process.

At this point, however, Wilson's three MVP trophies and two championships make her more accomplished than her cousin. Her aunt appreciated the Aces star's talent from the stands, joining the rest of the WNBA world in awe of her talent.

Jackson only caught part of her niece's warmup, but posted the clip to her social media, preparing to watch her battle with the Sparks and fight for her team's third win of the season.

Jackson looked on as Wilson and her teammates got ready to play.

Jackson picked a good night to go watch her niece play play. She had the best performance of the season so far in a 96-81 victory. The 2024 scoring champion scored 35 points in the win to go along with 13 rebounds, three blocks and three steals. The Sparks had no answer for her as she made quick work of Asura Stevens and Dearica Hamby throughout the game.

A'ja Wilson showed her support for Jayden Daniels when the Commanders traded for Deebo Samuel

While Regina Jackson showed up to support her niece at her game on Friday, the family's star athletes have been supporting one another throughout their entire career. For example, Wilson was one of the first to react to the news when Washington traded for a new weapon for Daniels in Deebo Samuel.

"Holllll on!!" Wilson said in an Instagram story when the news broke.

The success of Jackson's son and niece have her extremely proud of both, but the support they show for one another is palpable.

The WNBA and NFL seasons' overlap make it difficult for either cousin to make it to the others' games, but that hasn't stopped them from showing love to one another.

