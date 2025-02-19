Jaylen Brown's ex Kysre Gondrezick & DiJonai Carrington hype up Flau'jae Johnson's powerful message on defying expectations

LSU star and rapper Flau'jae Johnson opened up on Instagram Sunday about the derogatory comments she's faced in her pursuit of success on and off the court. Despite being a standout player and a talented musician, Johnson has been subjected to hurtful labels and criticism.

Her post got a reaction from Dallas Wings guard DiJonai Carrington. The newly acquired Wings star took to the comment section to hail Johnson.

DiJonai Carrington’s comment/Instagram

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown's ex Kysre Gondrezick also joined to hail the LSU star. She took to her Instagram Story to repost the content sent earlier by Flau’jae Johnson.

Jaylen Brown's ex Kysre Gondrezick/Instagram

Johnson, a junior at LSU and a possible WNBA prospect, said the negative comments affected her, despite her quiet demeanor. However, instead of letting the criticism define her, Johnson has used it as motivation to break barriers and achieve her goals.

“Too dark. Too tomboyish. Not feminine enough. Pretty for a dark-skin girl. Not focused. Too skinny. No s*x appeal. Be a rapper. Just hoop,” she wrote.

Johnson's mother, Kia Brooks, also praised her daughter's strength and resilience in the face of criticism.

“My dearest daughter, you are a radiant reflection of God’s divine plan. Your beauty, talent, athleticism, education, strength, resilience, and determination make you a powerhouse. Don’t let anyone dim your light or undermine your potential,” Brooks wrote.

Flau’jae Johnson’s mother’s comment/Instagram

As the daughter of southern rapper Camoflauge, who was killed in 2003, Flau'jae Johnson is no stranger to adversity. She has channeled her experiences into her music, when she released her latest EP, "Flau & B," on Valentine's Day.

Flau'jae Johnson joins Unrivaled as second college player with NIL deal

Flau'jae Johnson became the second college athlete to sign a name, image and likeness (NIL) deal with the professional women's 3-on-3 Unrivaled basketball league. Johnson joined UConn's Paige Bueckers in receiving ownership equity with the historic NIL deal.

Johnson expressed her excitement about the opportunity to be part of Unrivaled, which was founded by WNBA stars Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier. The league began its inaugural season on Jan. 17, 2025, and featured many of the WNBA's biggest stars, including Johnson's former LSU teammate Angel Reese.

Flau'jae Johnson - Source: Getty

Johnson praised the league for providing WNBA players with the opportunity to play in the United States during the offseason and for promoting women's basketball.

As part of her deal with Unrivaled, Johnson's music career will also be incorporated into her involvement with the league. The 21-year-old rapper is signed to Jay-Z's Roc Nation and has collaborated with notable artists.

Flau'jae Johnson is eligible for the 2025 WNBA draft but has not made an official decision on whether she will declare or not.

