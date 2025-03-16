Jewell Loyd pays ultimate tribute to Misties with brand new tattoo

Six-time WNBA All-Star Jewell Loyd paid tribute to her Unrivaled team, Mist BC. Loyd was a member of Mist, joining Unrivaled co-founder Breanna Stewart in an attempt to lead their team to the top. Unfortunately, their season came to a close as they got eliminated from playoff contention. The team ended the regular season with a 5-9 record, finishing in fifth place.

Having played 14 games in Unrivaled's inaugural season, it seems Jewell Loyd cherished every moment she had with her teammates. She recently shared an Instagram post showcasing her new tattoo featuring the word "Misties." This tattoo pays homage to Mist BC, the team where she played alongside Breanna Stewart, DiJonai Carrington, Courtney Vandersloot, Aaliyah Edwards and Rickea Jackson.

Jewell Lloyd's Instagram Stories

Loyd was one of the Mists' best players. The Seattle Storm star averaged 12.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. Her best performance was in the Mists' debut game on Jan. 17 when she put up 30 points, two rebounds and one block. Given that their season has come to a close, Jewell will now likely focus on getting ready to play with the Las Vegas Aces in her first season with the squad.

Jewell Loyd's Mist BC teammate reacts to her new tattoo

Despite only playing in the league for about three months, Unrivaled's teams seem to have fostered a strong sense of sisterhood. One such team is Mist BC, led by Unrivaled co-founder Breanna Stewart.

While Loyd has shown devotion to her new basketball club, it seems her teammates feel the same way about her. Aaliyah Edwards highlighted this bond by reposting Loyd's picture of her new tattoo on Instagram, featuring the entire Mist squad in the image below it.

"She really loves us," Edwards captioned her post with a 'holding back tears' and a Mist team colored heart emoji.

After a successful first season for Unrivaled, fans will hope to see Breanna Stewart's team redeem themselves next time around. However, it's yet to be seen whether the basketball club will feature the same set of players. Given that it's a newly established league, it's unclear where trades or expansions for the second season might take place.

