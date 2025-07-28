"Jewell Lloyd to Sky?" - WNBA fans stunned as Chicago Sky waives 2 key Angel Reese's teammates amid brutal season skid

Angel Reese's Chicago Sky announced on Monday that they have waived guard Moriah Jefferson. Marquesha Davis was also released by the team ahead of the expiration of her seven-day hardship contract on Tuesday.The Sky (7-18) have struggled to rack up wins. They are currently on a five-game losing skid and are five games behind the eighth and final playoff spot.Following Jefferson's release, the team also announced that it has signed free agent guard Sevgi Uzun to a rest-of-season contract.Several fans speculated whom the Sky might target with their next move. Among the names mentioned are Las Vegas Aces star Jewell Loyd and veteran guard Odyssey Sims, whom the LA Sparks waived on July 2.Spike @DixonAllen1234LINKJewell Lloyd to Sky? matthew 💜🔑 @dojacaneatmycatLINKODYSSEY SIMS YOU ARE A CHICAGO SKYOther fans threw shots at Sky general manager Jeff Pagliocca.N.B.A @N_boakyewaaLINKJeff!!! You could have done this before the season beganIdontknowher @MP3l360LINKJeff saw his job slipping through his fingers 🙂‍↔️ It’s too late though. The season’s over and the Sky not making the playoffs so it’s still #firejeffHere are other fan reactions.The Reese Report @TheReeseReport5 LINKNo hate but finally a correct move and taking the roster seriously! 🔥Brianna Mitchell @Brianna39702494LINKI truly hope she gets the rehab she needs. The leg looks bad. They should have put her on season ending injury fromThe beginningChicago acquired Jefferson midway last season in a trade with the Connecticut Sun. The trade package included Marina Mabrey, Rachel Banham and several future picks. The San Antonio Stars selected Jefferson as the No. 2 pick of the 2016 WNBA draft.However, the 31-year-old struggled in her first full season with Chicago, playing in just five games. Jefferson has been battling a lingering issue with her calf.Meanwhile, Davis signed her seven-day hardship contract on July 22 amid Chicago's injury woes. A hardship deal allows a team to sign a player short-term as it deals with injuries or other player commitments.Chicago Sky fill open roster spot with free agent guardThe Chicago Sky immediately filled the open roster spot created by Moriah Jefferson's release. The team announced on Monday that it has added guard Sevgi Uzun. Sky general manager Jeff Pagliocca commented on the addition of Uzun.&quot;We’re excited to add a two-way point guard in Sevgi Uzun,” Pagliocca said per Chicago's press release. “Uzun is a complete pro who is going to immediately contribute to the Chicago Sky. She’s played at a high level in the WNBA and overseas and will continue to prove to be a strong playmaker and defender.”Uzun appeared in seven games with the Phoenix Mercury this season before being released on June 2. Last season, she played in all 40 games with the Dallas Wings and made 19 starts. In 47 career WNBA games, she is averaging 4.0 points, 2.8 assists and 1.5 rebounds.Chicago will battle the Washington Mystics on Tuesday before embarking on a four-game homestand.