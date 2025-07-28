  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • "Jewell Lloyd to Sky?" - WNBA fans stunned as Chicago Sky waives 2 key Angel Reese's teammates amid brutal season skid

"Jewell Lloyd to Sky?" - WNBA fans stunned as Chicago Sky waives 2 key Angel Reese's teammates amid brutal season skid

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Jul 29, 2025 00:43 GMT
Washington Mystics v Chicago Sky - Source: Getty
WNBA fans stunned as Chicago Sky waives 2 key Angel Reese's teammates amid brutal season skid (Image source: Getty)

Angel Reese's Chicago Sky announced on Monday that they have waived guard Moriah Jefferson. Marquesha Davis was also released by the team ahead of the expiration of her seven-day hardship contract on Tuesday.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Sky (7-18) have struggled to rack up wins. They are currently on a five-game losing skid and are five games behind the eighth and final playoff spot.

Following Jefferson's release, the team also announced that it has signed free agent guard Sevgi Uzun to a rest-of-season contract.

Several fans speculated whom the Sky might target with their next move. Among the names mentioned are Las Vegas Aces star Jewell Loyd and veteran guard Odyssey Sims, whom the LA Sparks waived on July 2.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Other fans threw shots at Sky general manager Jeff Pagliocca.

Ad
Ad

Here are other fan reactions.

Ad
Ad

Chicago acquired Jefferson midway last season in a trade with the Connecticut Sun. The trade package included Marina Mabrey, Rachel Banham and several future picks. The San Antonio Stars selected Jefferson as the No. 2 pick of the 2016 WNBA draft.

However, the 31-year-old struggled in her first full season with Chicago, playing in just five games. Jefferson has been battling a lingering issue with her calf.

Meanwhile, Davis signed her seven-day hardship contract on July 22 amid Chicago's injury woes. A hardship deal allows a team to sign a player short-term as it deals with injuries or other player commitments.

Ad

Chicago Sky fill open roster spot with free agent guard

The Chicago Sky immediately filled the open roster spot created by Moriah Jefferson's release. The team announced on Monday that it has added guard Sevgi Uzun. Sky general manager Jeff Pagliocca commented on the addition of Uzun.

"We’re excited to add a two-way point guard in Sevgi Uzun,” Pagliocca said per Chicago's press release. “Uzun is a complete pro who is going to immediately contribute to the Chicago Sky. She’s played at a high level in the WNBA and overseas and will continue to prove to be a strong playmaker and defender.”
Ad
Ad

Uzun appeared in seven games with the Phoenix Mercury this season before being released on June 2. Last season, she played in all 40 games with the Dallas Wings and made 19 starts. In 47 career WNBA games, she is averaging 4.0 points, 2.8 assists and 1.5 rebounds.

Chicago will battle the Washington Mystics on Tuesday before embarking on a four-game homestand.

About the author
Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree in finance.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications