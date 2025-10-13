Jewell Loyd celebrates love and victory in heartwarming BTS photos with girlfriend Natalija Marshall 

A few days after the Las Vegas Aces secured the 2025 WNBA championship, Jewell Loyd celebrated the milestone with a wholesome social media post involving her girlfriend, Natalija Marshall.The couple shared a collaborative Instagram post that included three behind-the-scenes photos from the victory celebrations. Loyd wore her championship T-shirt, while Marshall proudly sported Loyd’s jersey as they posed with the championship trophy.“ ♾️” the post was captioned. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostUnderstandably, the post garnered a lot of love from fans and teammates as they filled the comments section with positive messages.“y'all cute,” Jackie Young wrote.“soooo cuteeee🥹🥹” @jaee.marieee said.“I love thiss,” @jojolaceyy wrote.“fire😍😍” @cameron.williams34 said.“🥹🥹❤️ I LOVE IT,” @laurenwenzel said.“❤️😍🥰” Entrepreneur Sheri Riley wrote.Credits: Instagram (@jewellloyd)During the 2025 playoffs, Jewell Loyd averaged 9.4 points and 3.9 rebounds per game, but she elevated her performance when it mattered most. In the Finals against the Phoenix Mercury, she averaged 13.8 points and 5.5 rebounds across four games, helping the Aces complete a dominant 4-0 sweep.Jewell Loyd has a flawless 10-0 record across three FinalsIt’s impressive enough that Jewell Loyd is a three-time WNBA champion. What makes it even more incredible is that she has never lost a single game across these three title runs, boasting a 10-0 record in the Finals.Loyd appeared in two Finals during her stint with the Seattle Storm. The first came in 2018 when they swept the Washington Mystics 3-0. In 2020, she helped the Storm do it again, this time against the Las Vegas Aces, clinching the series 3-0.Now, she’s helped the Aces sweep the Phoenix Mercury 4-0 in the 2025 Finals.A’ja Wilson couldn’t help but appreciate being on the other side of that dominance this time.“I had a front row seat to a sweep in the bubble with Jewell (Loyd) with Gold Kobes on,&quot; Wilson said. &quot;I’m grateful that she’s now with us for sure. … I’m glad she got her A’Ones now.”“To be able to play alongside Jewel and to see her work, it is truly magical,” Wilson added. “Her record in the Finals, it shows the work that she’s put in.”The 2025 season was statistically the worst of Jewell Loyd’s career, with averages of 11.2 points per game and 1.8 assists per game. However, she won’t dwell on the numbers as she managed to cap it off with another championship. Still, as she enters free agency, those lower stats might influence how her next contract is negotiated.