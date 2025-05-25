Jewell Loyd makes her feelings crystal clear about Seattle homecoming after unceremonious exit

After the Seattle Storm drafted her at No. 1 in 2015, Jewell Loyd became a fan favorite and a perennial all-star. So it was a shocker that she wanted out and was traded to the Las Vegas Aces in January.

There's still a mural standing in Seattle that features the team's legendary "Big 3" of Loyd, Sue Bird and Breanna Stewart.

The former WNBA champion wants to be remembered as someone who helped build a championship-winning organization.

"I think I tried to lay the foundation for what a championship team looks like, a championship player," Loyd said, via ESPN. "I think that's the same for me, Stewie and Sue. We all talk about it ourselves. We really left our mark."

Loyd filed a complaint in December, alleging bullying and harassment by the Storm coaching staff. She reportedly wanted the team to part ways with former teammate Noelle Quinn, who has been the team's coach since 2021.

An outside investigation reportedly found no wrongdoing, leading Loyd to request a trade.

Jewell Loyd is still adjusting to playing in Las Vegas

The Seattle Storm wanted to do one of their greatest players right. They put Jewell Loyd in a strong situation by sending her to a championship-caliber team like the Las Vegas Aces.

However, changing scenery after almost a decade takes some time getting used to.

"I think a lot of it is adjustments," Loyd said on Sunday, via ESPN. "I think we're seeing that throughout practice and learning a lot more terminology for me, seeing where I can have my influence on both ends of the floor. I'm in a really good spot. I'm loving the game."

Loyd didn't look like her usual self in her Aces debut, scoring just five points on 20% shooting in the loss to the New York Liberty on May 17.

She bounced back with a 20-point outing in the win over the Connecticut Sun (Tuesday), and later knocked down the game-winning 3-pointer to take down the Washington Mystics in the team's home debut (Friday).

Loyd and the Aces will face the Storm on Sunday, and while she can expect a warm welcome, she might also look to make a statement.

