Jewell Loyd's Nike bonus in jeopardy amid Seattle Storm coach Noelle Quinn's controversy: Report

Jewell Loyd averaged 19.7 points per game in 2024, a five-point drop from her 24.7 PPG output last year. The Seattle Storm guard made it to the All-Star game again but failed to get All-WNBA recognition. Based on a report by Roberta Rodrigues, Loyd also suffered financially from the drop-off.

Rodrigues reported on Beta Basket that Loyd’s contract with Nike has a “performance-based” stipulation. She would get a bonus if she averages at least 20.0 PPG.

Jade-Li English, Jewell Loyd’s agent, pushed back against the information that has created a buzz on social media. English said:

“I am not going to comment on every thing you have posted, but you are posting lies. This is not journalism.”

Trending

Beta Rodrigues answered:

“People from Jewell’s inner circle are saying that (blaming Noey on Jewell not meeting the bonus benchmark). That is important context for a situation. I understand that is something frustrating to read, but don’t attack my work for that.”

Expand Tweet

English dug in and replied that as Jewell Loyd’s representative, she had the information that none of the reporter’s “sources” had access to.

The drop-off in the WNBA star’s scoring output might be due to decreased minutes. Last year, she played 35.4 minutes per game. In 2024, Seattle Storm coach Noelle Quinn limited her to 33.7 MPG.

However, the diminished minutes weren’t the only reason for Loyd’s failure to hit the reported benchmark. The 2015 Rookie of the Year winner’s shooting efficiency, particularly from deep, plummeted. In 2023, she shot 37.0%, including 35.6% from behind the arc. This year, her numbers fell, making 36.0% attempts, including 27.4% from deep.

The Jewell Loyd issue has increased the scrutiny on Noelle Quinn who has been accused of bullying and abuse. Seattle's front office reportedly hired legal help to look into the accusations by the players against Quinn.

Jewell Loyd still has a year left in her contract with the Seattle Storm

Jewell Loyd is set to be with the Seattle Storm until 2026. Per Spotrac, she will earn $249,032 next year before she becomes an unrestricted free agent. Despite all the drama about failing to get the Nike bonus, she remains a Storm player unless traded.

Loyd might also have to keep playing for coach Noelle Quinn. The WNBA All-Star's hands are tied unless the team revamps the coaching staff following the allegations. Loyd has no choice but to play for Quinn, who signed a multi-year deal in 2023.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback