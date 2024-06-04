"JJ knocked me down...she didn't get a flagrant"- Angel Reese speaks up for Chennedy Carter after criticism for hard foul on Caitlin Clark

The Indiana Fever defeated the Chicago Sky 71-70 on Saturday, with superstar Caitlin Clark renewing her rivalry with Angel Reese.

The biggest story in the game, however came from Sky guard Chennedy Carter, whose flagrant 1 foul on Clark erupted controversy and led to speculations of foul play from many prominent talking heads in the media.

With criticism mounting, Reese and Carter pointed to a similar play New York Liberty Center Jonquel Jones that had taken Reese out recently.

Speaking after Chicago Sky's practice session on June 3, Reese said:

"JJ knocked me down...she didn't get a flagrant 1 though. She got a regular foul, but it was the same thing."

In the play, Angel Reese falls to the ground, after receiving a hard shoulder check from Jones, a lot like Caitlin Clark did. Reese pointed out that her predicament did not receive even a little bit of the attention Clark did.

Angel Reese embracing 'bad guy' role to help Chicago Sky succeed

Amidst the barrage of criticism levied towards Reese and her teammates, the rookie has remained characteristically unapologetic, embracing her role as villain in the whole situation.

Reese was fined initially fined $1000 for refusing to appear in the media following the game. She put the spotlight solely on herself again on Monday when she called out the media and fans for putting too much emphasis on Caitlin Clark while ignoring her own contributions to the surge in popularity of women's basketball.

"I'll take the bad guy role. And I'll continue to take that on and be that for my teammates. I know I'll go down in history. I'll look back in 20 years and be like, the reason why we're watching women's basketball is not just because of one person. It's because of me, too. I want y'all to realize that" Reese said in the same interview

Angel Reese will meet Jonquel Jones and the New York Liberty on Tuesday night again, looking to improve on their 3-4 start to the season