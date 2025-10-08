"Job’s not done yet"- A'ja Wilson's boyfriend Bam Adebayo gives reality check to Aces despite 2-0 Finals cushion vs Mercury

A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Phoenix Mercury 91-78 in Game 2 to take a 2-0 lead in the 2025 WNBA Finals. After struggling in the first two rounds of the playoffs against the Seattle Storm and Indiana Fever, respectively, the Aces have found their groove. Despite the decisive lead, the Aces remain wary of the Mercury, who will host Games 3 and 4.Wilson’s boyfriend, Bam Adebayo, is well aware that the series is far from over. The Miami Heat star had this to say after the Aces moved to within two wins away from another championship:“Job’s not done yet. We all know that. We’ve seen teams go up 2-0 and it go the other way. But they’re locked in and they know the job’s not done yet.”A'ja Wilson and Co. are not unbeatable at home. They suffered an 89-73 loss to the Fever in Game 1 of the semis. The Las Vegas Aces also barely scraped past the same opponent in Game 5 before emerging with a 107-98 overtime win.The Phoenix Mercury are down, but they are far from out. With Alyssa Thomas, Satou Sabally and Kahleah Copper leading the team, they could still turn the series around.The Aces’ significant edge over the Mercury in the finals has been their bench. Becky Hammon’s second-stringers have given better help to A'ja Wilson and the stars. Las Vegas could be on the cusp of its third championship in four years if it retains that advantage in Game 3.A'ja Wilson has been dominant against MercuryA'ja Wilson, the four-time and back-to-back MVP, has unsurprisingly been the biggest thorn in the Phoenix Mercury’s side. She is averaging 24.5 points, 12.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks per game in the WNBA Finals. Wilson is making 51.2% of her shots despite being the main focus of the Mercury defense.Wilson is the Aces’ hub on both ends of the floor. The pick-and-roll plays she does with Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young have been effective and often devastating. Wilson’s gravity on offense has given her teammates more opportunities to contribute.On defense, the Aces falter without the 6-foot-4 center on the floor. Las Vegas boasts a 95.0 defensive rating, with the Defensive Player of the Year, the second-best in the playoffs. Without her, the figure spikes to 101.4, sixth in the postseason.Bam Adebayo was spot on. The Aces’ job is not yet done, but with A'ja Wilson playing like the undoubted MVP, they could end the season as champions again.