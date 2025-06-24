Joe Lacob owned Golden State Valkyries lead the WNBA with $500 million valuation as all teams grow by over 100%

Heading into the 2025 WNBA season, the league expanded to include a 13th team, the Golden State Valkyries. Owned by Golden State Warriors majority owner Joe Lacob, the Valkyries entered into their inaugural campaign after a busy few months.
With the team at No. 6 in the power rankings, Sportico's Kurt Badenhausen reported that the Valkyries are already the WNBA's most valuable franchise. They have a valuation of $500 million.
Behind them are the New York Liberty, who are valued at $420 million after their inaugural championship. The Indiana Fever are third, as they have flourished since the arrival of Caitlin Clark.
Every team's valuation is up by more than 100% over the past 12 months.
This comes ahead of negotiations for the league's new collective bargaining agreement. Last season, the WNBAPA preemptively opted out of the CBA, which is set to expire at the end of the 2025 season.
If the two sides can't reach a deal before the start of the 2026 campaign, the league could have its first lockout.
Considering franchise valuations are up around the league, players may be able to negotiate a favorable deal.
According to the Storm forward, negotiatons are "on track," with a face-to-face meeting scheduled for All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis.
"Based on what we anticipated — perhaps maybe the players and the union — we're on track for what we wanted to do," Ogwumike said on Sunday, via the New York Post's Madeline Kenney.
"We've been in steady conversation with our union staff, our board of advisors and, of course, our player reps and executive committee. We just got the first response back about a week ago. We were informed of that."
With newfound attention around the league over the past two seasons, players are hoping to secure a larger piece of the league's revenue.