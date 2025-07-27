"Join the blonde espressos": LA Sparks' $66,079 star makes a hilarious pitch to Emma Meesseman after WNBA return

LA Sparks star Julie Vanloo made a hilarious attempt to persuade fellow Belgian player Emma Meesseman to switch sides to her team. This comes after Meesseman committed to the New York Liberty as she returned to the WNBA.On Sunday, Vanloo posted on X, tagging the new Liberty player and her Sparks teammate, Julie Allemand. She wrote:&quot;@EmmaMeesseman you can still come to LA and join the blonde expresso's 😏💜💛 @JulieAllemand&quot;Julie Vanloo's X post (via @julie35vanloo/X)Emma Meesseman is a two-time All-Star and last played in 2022 for the Chicago Sky, averaging 12.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. The veteran star also helped lead the Washington Mystics to the 2019 WNBA championship, during which she won the Finals MVP award.On the other side, Julie Vanloo made her league debut last season with the Mystics, going on to play in all 40 games for the franchise. As a result of her impressive performances as a rookie, she was selected by the Golden State Valkyries in the 2024 expansion draft.The point guard then signed a one-year, $66,079 contract with the team before eventually joining the Sparks in July 2025. This season, she is currently averaging 4.4 points, 1.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists.Sparks HC Lynne Roberts is 'excited' about the decision to sign Julie VanlooWhen the Valkyries waived Vanloo on June 30, the Sparks quickly swooped in earlier this month to bring her to Los Angeles. However, head coach Lynne Roberts was already an admirer of the Belgian guard. Speaking to the media about the decision to sign Vanloo, she said:&quot;When we heard that the Valkyries waived [Julie Vanloo], I immediately said to our GM, 'let's see if we can get her.' So, we signed her. We were hopeful, and then we wouldn't know for sure until 5 p.m. [on Thursday], so she was actually waiting outside the arena until we got the call with her luggage.&quot;The things these players go through is remarkable, all to play. Now we've got two Belgian players, the one-two backcourt for the EuroBasket champs… so we're excited about it.&quot;Vanloo will now look to prove her worth once more and make an impact in LA, while sharing the court alongside fellow compatriot Julie Allemand.