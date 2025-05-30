Jonquel Jones acknowledges error after accidentally bringing up Gabby Williams and Marine Johannès' sexuality

Jonquel Jones accidentally brought up Gabby Williams' and Marine Johannes' sexuality while reacting to an Instagram post. The Instagram page "@thefruitslice" posted a thread of pictures ranking WNBA teams based on their sexuality.

The premise of this saw each team given four points for each openly gay player, one point for players using they/them pronouns, two points for openly gay coaches, etc. Based on calculations, The Fruit Slice ranked the New York Liberty and Seattle Storm together with 20 points each.

Jonquel Jones wasn’t happy about the ranking and posted a comment on the post claiming that the Liberty should have more points. While protesting, Jones brought up Marine Johannes’ sexuality, saying that she should be included if Gabby Williams is being included:

“A yall missing some of our points! How Gabby on the list but not Marine..? Jaylyn Sherrod? Leo is as well. 😂😂 We number 1 and also we have a 4 out starting 5 😂😂.”

Fans were quick to point out to Jones that Johannes hasn’t publicly come out. The Liberty star swiftly acknowledged her error, saying:

“I thought they was out lmao my badddd.”

Jonquel Jones could miss Friday’s game vs. the Washington Mystics

The New York Liberty star picked up a hamstring issue during Tuesday’s game against the Golden State Valkyries. As a result, Jones missed Thursday’s rematch against the Valkyries and could now miss Friday’s game against the Mystics as well. With Jones out, the Liberty somehow managed to win 82-77 on Thursday.

However, the game could’ve easily gone the other way as the Valkyries looked much more comfortable without her guarding the paint. The 2024 Finals MVP is off to a solid start this season, recording 16.8 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.8 blocks per game.

With Jonquel Jones in this kind of form, the reigning champions seem like the team to beat in 2025. However, Friday’s game will be a big test for New York. If Jones is absent, the team will be short of options as they look to contain Kiki Iriafen, who has been a threat in the paint.

She is recording 14.2 points and 10.7 rebounds per game, shooting 51.6%. Without Jones keeping her in check, Iriafen could do a lot of damage on Friday.

