Jordin Canada Injury: Atlanta Dream offers positive injury update on star guard with potential return date set

The Atlanta Dream revealed a positive update on their guard Jordin Canada's injury. On Friday, WNBA journalist Sara Jane Gamelli reported on the Atlanta guard's injury status on her X.

She revealed the medical professionals in charge of Canada and credited the Atlanta Dream in her post for her report.

"Jordin Canada was evaluated by Emory Sports Medicine professionals," Gamelli tweeted. "Canada has been diagnosed with a right knee injury and will be re-evaluated in two weeks."

The Dream guard had participated in the team's preseason campaign and played against the Washington Mystics on Wednesday in their first preseason game. However, she was helped out of the court and to the locker room in the first quarter.

Canada had tried to stop a drive attempt, and in the process, she landed awkwardly on her right leg. She immediately fell to the ground and was seen clutching at her knee in pain.

The two-time WNBA champion has now joined the long list of players who are facing lower-body injury troubles ahead of the 2025 season. Canada was a consistent performer for her team last season, and her absence will be felt by the Dream, especially on the defensive end.

She played 38 games last season and averaged 10.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.6 steals per game. Jordin Canada getting injured right before the new season is devastating for the Dream squad and the fans, but on the brighter side, there is no news of an ACL tear, which increases her chances for a quick return after her reevaluation in two weeks.

Atlanta Dream prepares for the new WNBA season without Jordin Canada ahead of Fever clash

The Atlanta Dream did not have the best run last season. They failed to make the playoffs and ended their run as the eighth-seeded team with a 15-25 record. However, the franchise's front office has put in efforts to improve the squad during this offseason.

They brought in 10-time All-Star Brittney Griner to improve their game in the paint and around the rim offensively and defensively. The Dream will start their season on May 16 against the Mystics.

However, right now they have to worry about facing a revamped Caitlin Clark-led Indiana Fever squad without one of their best defensive players, Jordin Canada. The Dream plays the Fever in their second preseason game on Saturday.

The new Fever roster is one of the best on paper, however, they are still figuring out how to work together and play as a team. The Dream, on the other hand, has not had many changes to their roster, and their stability could become a point of difference in Saturday night's game.

