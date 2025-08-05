"Juicy": Arike Ogunbowale reacts candidly as Paige Bueckers pairs style with on-court dominance in rookie season

Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers shared a compilation of images from her rookie season on Monday. The post drew a candid reaction from teammate Arike Ogunbowale.Sharing a 10-slide post on Instagram, the rookie captioned the post with a single emoji.&quot;💃🏼,&quot; she wrote.In the post, Bueckers offered a glimpse into her first season in the WNBA, featuring a mix of tunnel fits and on-court moments. Her style ranged from casual to streetwear, with photos also capturing pregame scenes, team huddles, and a moment on the court with former college teammate Kaitlyn Chen, now playing for the Golden State Valkyries. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThis earned a one-word reaction from her teammate Arike Ogunbowale.&quot;Juicy,&quot; Ogunbowale commented.Ogunbowale wasn't the only Dallas player to respond as Maddy Siegrist and Haley Jones joined the former All-Star in the comments.&quot;Slay,&quot; Siegrist wrote.&quot;Elite,&quot; Jones added.Arike Ogunbowale, Maddy Siegrist, and Haley Jones respond with a single word on Bueckers' post (Source: Instagram/ Paige Bueckers)UConn was heavily represented in the comments, too, with Mystics forward Aaliyah Edwards and Huskies star Kamorea Arnold also dropping their reactions.&quot;Getting sturdy in the dance circle😮‍💨,&quot; Edwards wrote.&quot;So smooth cuh😗,&quot; Arnold added.Apart from Bueckers’ current and former teammates, Orlando Magic star Jalen Suggs reacted to the post with a single word.&quot;Cinco !💫,&quot; he wrote.Aaliyah Edwards, Kamorea Arnold adn Jalen Suggs respond to Bueckers post (Source: Instagram/Paige Bueckers)Bueckers has had an impressive rookie season, leading the Wings in scoring. Starting 23 of the team’s 29 games, she has averaged 18.5 points and 5.5 assists per game. However, her strong play hasn’t translated to team success, with Dallas sitting 11th in the standings with an 8-21 record.Paige Bueckers and Arike Ogunbowale to continue with the Wings amid DiJonai Carrington trade: ReportThe Wings traded DiJonai Carrington to the Minnesota Lynx in exchange for Karlie Samuelson and Diamond Miller. While many speculated that Arike Ogunbowale might also be on the move with her contract expiring this offseason, a new report indicates otherwise.According to a report by Melissa Triebwasser on X (formerly Twitter), the former All-Star is set to remain in Dallas alongside Paige Bueckers.&quot;For those concerned about Paige Bueckers/Arike Ogunbowale and any potential negative reaction to the moves: the star players of the Wings were involved in these conversations,&quot; the insider wrote. &quot;These moves were not made in a vacuum. The vision has been cast and the core is bought in.&quot; Although Ogunbowale will be a free agent at the end of the season, the Wings are hopeful of retaining her alongside Bueckers.