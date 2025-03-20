"JuJu Watkins can't hold Maya Moore's towels": Fans express disappointment over 2x WNBA All-Star's bold comparison between Lynx legend and USC star

WNBA fans strongly disagreed with ESPN analyst Chiney Ogwumike's comparison of USC Trojans women's basketball team star JuJu Watkins and Maya Moore, one of the greatest players to set foot on a WNBA court. During a Tuesday appearance on SportsCenter, Ogwumike named Watkins the No. 1 player to watch in the NCAA women's tournament.

Ad

"You know she stays on that B (business). JuJu Watkins, I'm in love with her game," Ogwumike said. "What I love about JuJu Watkins is that she's not only a three-level scorer, meaning she can knock down the three, hit the mid-range and knock it down in the paint, but it's her physicality.

"I liken her to someone that I played against, the hardest person that I've ever played against, Maya Moore, because she's able to be athletic from all over the court and most important, she's No. 2 in the nation in scoring in just her second year of college basketball."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

This take raised some eyebrows on social media, with many fans disagreeing with Ogwumike's assessment.

"Ok juju cant hold maya's towels," one fan wrote.

"Listen here, Maya was the baddest her to play this game she dominated unstoppable," another said.

"Compared who?? To who???" a fan questioned.

Others named Sarah Strong of the UConn Huskies as the more accurate comparison to Moore.

Ad

"SARAH STRONG is the literal reincarnation of MAYA MOORE and your saying juju is?" one fan questioned.

"Sorry, the better maya comparison is very obviously Sarah Strong," another added.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Chiney Ogwumike hypes up potential Elite 8 matchup between JuJu Watkins and Paige Bueckers

Chiney Ogwumike is excited to see JuJu Watkins participate in the NCAA tournament again, more so when the bracket can pit her against another top talent, Paige Bueckers, in the Elite 8.

On Monday's episode of Good Morning America, Ogwumike told Elle Duncan and Andraya Carter she was looking forward to seeing the two guards going at it again.

Ad

“Honestly, the field is as open as it has ever been,” Ogwumike said. “Either Paige Bueckers or Juju Watkins will not be in the Final Four. I was mad, I wanted them both but the fact that it’s going to happen potentially in the Elite 8 to me is gonna be super fun.”

The Trojans start their journey to the national championship on Saturday against the USC Greensboro Spartans. The game is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback