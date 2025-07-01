Julie Vanloo’s teammate outraged at Golden State Valkyries over callous timing of her waiver after Euro glory

Emma Meesseman, Julie Vanloo’s teammate from the Belgian Cats, was livid at the Golden State Valkyries’ decision to waive her. Vanloo led the Cats to victory in the EuroBasket tournament, taking down Spain in the final. The team travelled back to Belgium on Monday to celebrate their win at home.
However, Vanloo was already on her way back to San Francisco to join the Valkyries. After getting off a long flight, she learnt that Golden State released her. Unhappy with the franchise’s decision, Emma Meesseman displayed her emotions on social media.
She left a comment under the Valkyries’ post announcing the departure of Julie Vanloo.
“Nah… making her miss a unique moment in 🇧🇪 is crazy 🙅🏻♀️,” Meesseman wrote.
Vanloo made nine appearances for the Valkyries this season, averaging 4.6 points, 1.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. Her numbers might seem underwhelming, but she was one of the Valkyries’ fan-favorites.
Selected during the expansion draft, Vanloo is now an unrestricted free agent. It won't be surprising if a team signs her in the coming days, as her solid defense and exceptional playmaking ability are invaluable qualities.
Julie Vanloo' reaction to being released by the Golden State Valkyries
Julie Vanloo was left heartbroken after learning that the Golden State Valkyries had released her. The Belgian Cats star posted a message, explaining how the news caught her off-guard.
“Literally just touched down in the bay. 💔,” Vanloo wrote on Instagram. “I need time to process all of this man and put my feels into words, I can’t right now. 💔💔💔💔💔.”
Vanloo also reposted her former Valkyries teammate Kate Martin’s story on Instagram. Martin shared a picture of the Belgian national with the EuroBasket trophy and gold medal and wrote:
“The best ever @julie35vanloo___.”
Vanloo reshared Martin’s message and said:
“Kate 🥹♥️.”
It marks the end of Vanloo's first stint in the WNBA. She entered the league in 2024 after signing a training camp contract with the Washington Mystics. Vanloo made 49 appearances, averaging 6.8 points and 4.3 assists.