"Just an imaginary relationship" - Caitlin Clark's stalker pleads against FBI in newly surfaced video of confrontation in hotel

Footage has emerged of the FBI and Indianapolis police officers’ interaction with Caitlin Clark’s stalker, leading up to his arrest. Body cam footage of the incident, obtained by TMZ, shows Michael Lewis being confronted by law enforcement in his hotel in Indiana.When questioned by law enforcement officers, Lewis downplayed his troubling history of social media activity, which includes alarming posts and sexually explicit messages sent to the Indiana Fever star.Leading up to his arrest, Lewis admitted to aiming his social media activity toward Clark, but also defended his actions with a bizarre claim.&quot;It's just an imaginary relationship. That’s all it is,&quot; Lewis said. “It doesn't involve any threats. Just a play fun thing. That's all it is.&quot;Michael Lewis pleaded guilty to one felony count of stalking and harassment. As a result, he was sentenced to two and a half years in prison in July. During his court hearing, Lewis maintained that he had “never threatened Clark.”“Never threatened her, I've never thought about threatening her,” he said.Meanwhile, according to the BBC, Caitlin Clark communicated to the police that she had to “alter” her appearance in public out of fear of the threats sent by her stalker.It has been a tumultuous period for the Fever star, who has had no shortage of difficulties in her sophomore season. Clark has been limited to 13 appearances owing to a right quad injury and two separate groin injuries. She has been solid when healthy, averaging 16.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game.Aliyah Boston, Breanna Stewart and others voice safety concerns after Caitlin Clark’s stalker incidentWNBA players, including Breanna Stewart, Aliyah Boston and DiJonai Carrington, have also spoken up, expressing fear for their safety since Caitlin Clark’s stalking incident with Michael Lewis.Breanna Stewart said that she and others have had to stay vigilant about what they’re posting on social media, so as not to give anyone real-time access to their location.“Making sure that whether we post pictures or social media, nothing is real-time because that’s when it’s like they’re really able to figure out where you are,&quot; Stewart said.Indiana Fever teammates Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston (Credits: Getty)Aliyah Boston described the situation as “super scary,” saying that she feels bad for Caitlin Clark and others who have had to deal with this experience.“It’s super scary, and I feel bad for Paige, Caitlin, (Breanna) and everyone’s family because that’s not something that you ever want to experience,&quot; she said.DiJonai Carrington called the situation “unfortunate,” saying that this will continue to happen as the WNBA’s viewer base grows.“It’s super unfortunate that it’s going on, but I think as the game grows, it’s going to continue to happen because some people are just crazy and aren’t in their right mind,” Carrington said.Clark’s case highlights underlying safety issues within the league and could help improve how the WNBA protects its players.