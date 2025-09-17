  • home icon
  "Just, soft": Becky Hammon tightens the screws on A'ja Wilson and Aces locker room after Game 2 collapse

"Just, soft": Becky Hammon tightens the screws on A'ja Wilson and Aces locker room after Game 2 collapse

By Michael Macasero
Modified Sep 17, 2025 05:29 GMT
WNBA: Las Vegas Aces at Chicago Sky - Source: Imagn
"Just, soft": Becky Hammon tightens the screws on A'ja Wilson and Aces locker room after Game 2 collapse. [photo: Imagn]

A'ja Wilson could not score in the last seven minutes in the Las Vegas Aces’ fourth-quarter collapse against the Seattle Storm on Tuesday. Wilson and Co. led 69-61 entering the final 10 minutes before the home team rallied for an 86-83 win in Game 2. After a dominant 102-77 victory on Sunday, the Aces allowed the Storm to tie the season series.

Aces coach Becky Hammon responded when asked about the Aces’ poor fourth-quarter showing:

“We just didn’t do a good job. We missed nine free throws, [committed] nine turnovers. … It’s a shame. I feel like we let that one go. Down the stretch, soft. Just, soft.” [27:30]
also-read-trending Trending

A'ja Wilson's final two points, off a 10-foot jumper, extended the Aces’ lead to 75-63 with 7:06 to go. The desperate home team responded with a 14-4 run to inch within 79-77 with 2:35 remaining. The Storm sent multiple defenders at Wilson, forcing other Aces players to beat them. Jackie Young made clutch baskets but proved inadequate in Las Vegas’ collapse.

The Aces and the Storm will meet again in Game 3 on Thursday to decide the series winner.

A'ja Wilson and Co. lost for first time in over a month

A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces held a 14-14 record after an embarrassing 111-58 loss to the Minnesota Lynx on Aug. 2. Becky Hammon refused to say anything to reporters after the beatdown.

Hammon’s frustrations helped spur the Aces to a 16-0 record to close the regular season. From eighth in the standings after the loss to the Lynx, they surged to the No. 2 spot entering the playoffs. Behind Wilson, they leapfrogged teams, including the Atlanta Dream and Phoenix Mercury, for the second seed.

The Aces’ dominant run continued in Game 1 of their first-round series against the Seattle Storm. A'ja Wilson dropped a game-high 29 points, eight rebounds, three blocks, two steals and two assists in her team’s 102-77 win.

The Aces lost for the first time in over a month, but they can't afford another defeat in this series. After a juggernaut run to close the playoffs, their season is on the line heading into Thursday's rematch with the Storm in Seattle.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Edited by Michael Macasero
