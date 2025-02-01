"Just what my Sparks needed" - Elated Magic Johnson fired up over Kelsey Plum pairing with Cameron Brink in LA

Hall of Famer Magic Johnson is all-in on the Los Angeles Sparks acquiring Kelsey Plum from the Las Vegas Aces. Last week, reports emerged that the Aces were trading Plum to the Sparks as part of a three-team deal that landed Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd in Vegas.

This weekend, the LA Sparks posted a photo of Plum in their signature purple-and-gold jersey for the first time, drawing the attention of LA legend Magic Johnson.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Saturday, Johnson reacted to the post, praising Plum while expressing his excitement for the season ahead for LA.

After drafting Cameron Brink ahead of the 2024 season, the Sparks finished the season in last place following her season-ending ACL injury, Johnson believes that Plum is exactly what the team needs to turn things around for the 2025 season.

"I can't contain how excited I am about my @LASparks trading for two-time WNBA Champion Kelsey Plum! She’s a complete player and just what my sparks needed— a scorer, playmaker, and defender—but what truly sets her apart is how she elevates her teammates.

"Her playmaking ability and leadership will be huge for our young Sparks players!"

"An incredible journey," - Kelsey Plum bids farewell to Vegas after being traded to LA

Throughout her WNBA career, Kelsey Plum has been a staple of the Las Vegas Aces. After being drafted by the San Antonio Stars, the team relocated to Las Vegas for her second season.

Since then, Kelsey Plum has been a staple of the franchise, helping them win back-to-back championships in the 2022 and 2023 seasons, while earning three All-Star selections.

Additionally, she was named the WNBA's Sixth Player of the Year during the 2021 season, further cementing herself as one of the most influential players in Aces history.

After being traded to the Los Angeles Sparks, Plum released a heartfelt message to her supporters in Vegas on Saturday, reflecting on her time in Sin City and the "incredible journey" she's been on with the team over the past seven years.

Along with a highlight video of her time with the Aces, Kelsey Plum wrote, in part:

"It’s been an incredible journey to be a part of the Aces organization, and Vegas will always hold a special place in my heart.

"Vegas is much more than the strip. It is a community of incredible people that have a real zest for life, and it is a true basketball town. The support and loyalty the city has for the Aces is incredible, and I’m so grateful that I got the chance to experience that love."

