  • "Just trade Angel Reese & Kamilla" - Chicago Sky fans erupt over Isabelle Harrison’s shocking move to New York Liberty

By Orlando Silva
Modified Feb 21, 2025 22:07 GMT
Chicago Sky fans erupt over Isabelle Harrison’s shocking move to New York Liberty (Credit: IMAGN)

Chicago Sky fans were livid after the team let Isabelle Harrison sign with the reigning WNBA champion New York Liberty. Harrison reunites with her first head coach in the league, Sandy Brondello, at Barclays Center.

Coming off a championship season, the Liberty brought a remarkable player to add depth to the roster. While this is an excellent move for the New Yorkers, the Sky arguably look worse than they were at the start of the offseason.

Following the Chicago Sky's farewell post for Harrison on Instagram, fans overwhelmed the comments with criticism, attacking the front office for their offseason decisions.

One fan sarcastically asked them to trade Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso to finish her support for the team.

"Just trade angel reese and kamila and I will say bye bye Chicago 👋," one fan said.
A fan comments on the farewell post of Isabelle Harrison (Credits: IG/Chicago Sky)

Others questioned what the officials were doing to the roster.

One fan questioned the Sky's lack of ambition. (Credits: IG/Chicago Sky)
Another fan claimed Chicago wasn't the right place for Harrison. (Credits: IG/Chicago Sky)

Others quickly asked for a "replacement" and called for Chennedy Carter's return. The guard played a single season in Chicago but left a good impression with her game, although her personality could be an issue for the team.

One fan asked for Chennedy Carter. (Credits: IG/Chicago Sky)
Chennedy Carter had several fans in the comments. (Credits: IG/Chicago Sky)
Sky fans appear keen to get Carter back. (Credits: IG/Chicago Sky)

Chennedy Carter has starred in several controversies during her WNBA career, including an in-game tussle with Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark that garnered enormous backlash.

Isabelle Harrison departs Chicago after a 2024 season which saw her average 6.5 points and 3.9 rebounds per game while shooting 39.9 percent from the field in 36 games.

Revisiting Chicago Sky's moves during 2025 WNBA offseason

The Chicago Sky have experienced a hectic offseason, with a sense that they may have lost more than they acquired. They re-signed Michaela Onyenwere and Dana Evans with a restricted qualifying offer. Furthermore, Courtney Vandersloot returned to Sky from New York Liberty, Rebecca Allen was traded from the Connecticut Sun and Kia Nurse arrived from the LA Sparks.

However, the current roster doesn't seem enough to help Sky to advance to the postseason in the upcoming WNBA season. Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso are expected to improve their games, but the Sky aren't a top-tier team entering the 2025 campaign.

Edited by William Paul
