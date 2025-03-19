"Just won $50k playing really bad": Angel Reese goes off on haters brutally mocking her game after Unrivaled glory

On Monday, Chicago Sky guard Angel Reese celebrated her Rose BC team's historic win in the inaugural Unrivaled Tournament. The next day, Reese shared the moment with her fans on Instagram.

Ad

However, her post was met with some perceived hateful comments. Reese responded to the comments and addressed the negativity.

"Well, this group just won 50k for playing really bad," she wrote in reply to a hater who mocked the team for wanting more money despite playing badly.

Angel Reese comment/Instagram

Reese didn't stop there as she clapped back at other fans who mocked her game.

Ad

Trending

"Actually, that food looks disgusting on your page. Now I'm complaining, boo," she wrote in reply to a hater who trolled her for complaining and suggested her to work on her lay ups and five-foot jump shots.

Reese's IG comment/Instagram

"Idgaf. Next," Reese wrote in reply to a hater who had a problem with her because her character made their team lose in NBA 2k.

Ad

Angel Reese’s IG comment/Instagram

Reese played a significant role in helping Rose BC win the Unrivaled tournament despite not playing in the championship game due to a left wrist injury. Rose BC defeated Vinyl BC 62–54 as Brittney Sykes recorded 21 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Ad

Throughout the season, Reese averaged 13.3 points and 12.1 rebounds per game and earned the Defensive Player of the Year award and a spot in the All-Unrivaled Second Team.

Angel Reese rips the WNBA for low salary after $50,000 Unrivaled victory

Angel Reese and the rest of her Rose BC teammates received $50,000 each for winning the Unrivaled tournament. That's a huge sum, considering how much they make participating in the WNBA.

Ad

However, Reese openly expressed her dissatisfaction with how much she made in the W. Her $50,000 prize was more than half of what she earned during her rookie season, $73,439 according to Spotrac.

“I'm sorry to break it to you but I’m on a rookie contract & that 50k was a little more than half of my contract, so I have to keep that to myself…. Sorry,” Reese said, vis TMZ Sports. “Give me a few years and i gotchu. be well.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Reese in her rookie season averaged 13.6 ppg, 13.1 rpg and 1.9 apg with the Sky. She earned a place in the 2024 WNBA All-Star and created a strong rivalry with Indiana Fever Caitlin Clark.

The Sky begin the 2025 season with a game against the Indiana Fever on May 17. The game will tip-off at 1 p.m. EST.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback