Justin Vernon of Bon Iver makes bold prediction about Napheesa Collier and $300,000 defensive stud after first-of-its-kind partnership

Indie folk band Bon Iver songwriter Justin Vernon made a bold prediction about Napheesa Collier and her $300,000 worth teammate Alana Smith. The artist, alongside the Minnesota Lynx, announced a one-of-a-kind partnership which will help tackle gender inequity through sports and music.

The partnership was first announced on May 19, through an article on the Minnesota Lynx website. According to the report, the collaboration will be the first to unite a professional sports franchise and a recording artist. The partnership will hope to further Bon Iver's campaign '2 A Billion', which seeks to end gender inequity, domestic violence and sexual abuse.

In an article published on Tuesday on MPR News.com, Vernon discussed how his relationship with his mother persuaded him to launch this initiative. Diving further into his partnership with the Lynx, the artist explained he reached out to them, asking how he could help.

"I went to them and asked, ‘What can we do? How can we help? How can we combine forces?’” Vernon said. “It’s not just the money we raise, it’s trying to raise awareness of these organizations in general," he explained.

Vernon, who is an avid supporter of the Lynx, is a regular at the Target Center and made a bold prediction about Napheesa Collier and Alanna Smith.

"Easy. Defensive player of the year: Alanna Smith. MVP: Phee. And the championship," he said.

Napheesa Collier has lived up to her MVP predictions so far, while Smith, who signed a two-year, $300,000 contract last term, has been a defensive pillar for the Lynx this term. The team is currently atop the WNBA standings and is one of the favorites to win the title.

Napheesa Collier claims she is a "sore loser" while reflecting on the Minnesota Lynx's defeat in the WNBA Finals

The New York Liberty and the Minnesota Lynx played out an entertaining WNBA Finals series last year. Both teams were evenly matched and needed five games and an overtime to settle the game. However, the Finals were not without controversy as a full call in the last second allowed the Liberty to force overtime, eventually winning the game.

Collier reflected on that moment during a recent interview with Taylor Rooks, explaining how she was a "sore loser."

"I feel like (the finals loss) is something hard to get over, and I'm honestly not going to apologize for that... calling me a sore loser... I am a sore loser," she explained.

The Lynx are the favorites to win the WNBA title this season and are currently leading the standings. Collier, meanwhile, is also a front-runner in the MVP race, averaging 24.4 points per game.

