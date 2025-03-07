Kahleah Copper drops 5-word reaction to Lil Yachty's awkward moment with XL hotdog

WNBA star Kahleah Copper reacted to a viral video of rapper Lil Yachty in an awkward moment holding an extra-large hotdog sandwich while attending a WWE event.

The Phoenix Mercury wing player shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) of the "Peek a Boo" artist trying to act like the XL hotdog in his hands was not his while hip-hop superstar Drake took pictures of him while holding it.

Copper had a five-word reaction to it, inquiring:

"When the next WWE event?"

Kahleah Copper and Lil Yachty are no strangers to each other, sharing a common friend in photographer Joe Pinchin, who like the WNBA champion hails from Philadelphia. Both have had their photos taken by the lensman.

The next WWE event is slated for April 19 and 20 for WrestleMania 41 at Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium. Will Copper and Lil Yachty be in attendance to catch it? That remains to be seen.

Kahleah Copper busy competing at Unrivaled

While she is keeping tabs on what her friends are doing in the WNBA offseason, Kahleah Copper is busy competing in the newly formed 3-on-3 Unrivaled Basketball League in Miami, Florida.

The nine-year WNBA veteran is part of Rose Basketball Club. playing alongside fellow stars Brittney Sykes, Azura Stevens, Angel Reese, Lexie Hull and Chelsea Gray.

They are currently second in the six-team field and have earned a spot in the playoffs with the regular season down to its final weekend of play.

In the seven games she has played so far, Copper has averaged 16.6 points and 6.6 rebounds in 14 minutes of play.

Apart from the competition and the chance to further shore up her game, Kahleah Copper said she was enjoying the bonding she is having with her fellow Unrivaled players, likening it to her experience in the Olympics.

"It's what I enjoy the most about the Olympics. Many of us are going at each other's necks for the entire [WNBA] season, and during the Olympics you get a really good chance to bond -- and that's the same here," she said (via ESPN).

Entering the inaugural Unrivaled season, Kahleah Copper came off another solid campaign in the WNBA where she averaged 21.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 37 games. She was named to her fourth All-Star Game while landing a spot in the All-WNBA Second Team.

She is set to revisit her role as Mercury leader in the next WNBA season sans the now-retired Diana Taurasi and long-time center Brittney Griner, who is now with the Atlanta Dream.

