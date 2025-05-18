  • home icon
  • Kahleah Copper Injury Update: Mercury star undergoes knee surgery before season opener

By Michael Macasero
Modified May 18, 2025 02:13 GMT
WNBA: Preseason-Golden State Valkyries at Phoenix Mercury - Source: Imagn
Kahleah Copper will sit out the next 4-6 weeks following left knee surgery. [photo: Imagn]

The Phoenix Mercury announced on Saturday afternoon that Kahleah Copper underwent a left knee arthroscopy, forcing her to sit out for four to six weeks. Copper, who played in the preseason game against the Las Vegas Aces on May 6, was ruled day-to-day until the surgery was announced.

The sweet-shooting guard will start her inaction against the Seattle Storm, her team’s season-opening game.

A few hours after the announcement came out, Copper gave her fans an update with an Instagram post on Saturday:

“Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight."

Kahleah Copper missed only 37 games last year. She played in the Unrivaled, but her season was cut short due to a right leg injury. Copper suffered a left leg injury while preparing for her 2025 campaign with the revamped Phoenix Mercury.

Copper’s injury is a big blow to the Mercury, who saw the legendary Diana Taurasi retire in the offseason. Brittney Griner also left the team after 11 years to take her talent to Atlanta.

Copper, last season’s third-leading scorer, was expected to be a key part of the revamped team. Phoenix will lean heavily on new acquisitions, Alyssa Thomas and Satou Sabally, while Copper recovers from surgery.

Natasha Mack joins Kahleah Copper on the sidelines

The Phoenix Mercury's injury woes piled on before their season opener against the Seattle Storm on Saturday. Natasha Mack, who did not miss a game last season for the Mercury, joins Kahleah Copper on the sidelines. The center/forward will be unavailable in the next three weeks due to a lower back injury.

Mack returned to the WNBA in 2024 after a two-year hiatus. She averaged 3.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.2 blocks and 1.1 assists per game. Following Griner’s departure, she was expected to add depth to the frontline.

Injuries to Kahleah Copper and Mack could force the Mercury to struggle in the opening two months of the season.

Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

