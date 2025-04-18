Kahleah Copper sends message to Hailey Van Lith claiming her legacy #2 jersey on Chicago Sky

The Chicago Sky addressed a key need by selecting point guard Hailey Van Lith in the 2025 WNBA draft. The former Louisville, LSU and TCU standout will sport the No. 2 jersey for the Sky, who picked her with the No. 11 pick.
On Thursday, the Sky announced Van Lith’s No. 2 jersey is already available for purchase, and one notable response came from former Sky star Kahleah Copper, who previously wore the number during her run with the team from 2017 to 2023.
“Take care of that 2,” Copper commented, tagging Van Lith.
Copper began her WNBA career with the Washington Mystics, but after her rookie year, she was dealt to Chicago, where she spent seven seasons and won a championship as Finals MVP in 2021.During her time with the Sky, she averaged 12.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists, making the All-Star team in her final three seasons there.
In 2024, she made the move to the Phoenix Mercury, where she turned in her best year yet, averaging career highs of 21.1 ppg and 2.3 apg, earning her fourth All-Star nod and her first All-WNBA selection.
Now, Hailey Van Lith takes over as part of the Sky’s backcourt. She capped off a strong 2024-25 season at TCU with averages of 17.9 ppg, 5.4 apg and 4.6 rpg, helping lead the Horned Frogs to their first-ever Elite Eight appearance.
Hailey Van Lith shares excitement reuniting with Angel Reese on Sky’s youthful roster
Hailey Van Lith will team up once again with Angel Reese, her former LSU teammate. The two last played together during LSU’s 2024 NCAA tournament run, which ended in the Elite Eight against Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes.
In a post-draft interview, Van Lith said she’s thrilled to be joining a Sky squad that includes Reese and fellow frontcourt talent Kamilla Cardoso.
“I mean, I love playing with size — it makes my job a lot easier,” she said. “It's a different environment than when I played with Angel the first time, but I think that's all good things, and we're both different players than we were when we played with each other, but again, probably good things.
“I've played against Kamilla a lot of times. I've never got to play with her, so I'm excited to be on the receiving end of that and not have to play against her anymore, but yeah, I think that will add like a youthful flair, some, you know, fun energy, and I think it'll be a great time.”
Van Lith enters a Sky backcourt rotation that also includes seasoned names like Courtney Vandersloot, Rachel Banham, Kia Nurse, Ariel Atkins and Moriah Jefferson.