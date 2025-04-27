Kai Cenat's Taiwanese streamer friend Ray sends out daring 1-on-1 challenge to WNBA players

Twitch's streamer Kai Cenat’s friend, Ray, sent out a daring 1-on-1 challenge to WNBA players. On Saturday, Ray wrote out a message on his Instagram story saying that WNBA players couldn't beat him in a 1v1 before asking people to challenge him.

“WNBA player can't beat me in 1v1 who want to challenge me,” Ray wrote.

A fan replied to Ray’s story, suggesting that streamer N3on would defeat him. Ray replied saying that can't be.

“Never rip to your mom,” Ray replied.

Ray's Instagram stories

This is quite a bold claim from Chen-Ruei Hsu, also known as Ray, considering he has never played a sport at the professional level. The Taiwanese national might have overestimated his athletic ability when he suggested that he could defeat a WNBA player in a 1-on-1.

Ray’s association with AMP and Kai Cenat, along with his humorous personality, has fueled his success as a streamer. However, there is no evidence to suggest that Ray could go toe-to-toe with any professional athlete, let alone a WNBA player. No one from the WNBA has replied to Ray’s challenge yet. Moreover, it is unlikely that anyone will.

The WNBA players would have to play more 1-on-1s than league games if they started accepting challenges from non athletes who claim they can beat them.

Kai Cenat's friend Ray was spotted at game 3 of Clippers vs. Nuggets after challenging WNBA players

Kai Cenat's friend Ray’s confidence in his basketball abilities could be a result of his presence at the Clippers-Nuggets game on Saturday. The Taiwanese streamer was rooting for Harden and Co. As can be seen from the pictures he shared from his time at the game.

Ray even shared a video of James Harden making a tough play, saying:

“@jharden13_ locked in gang.”

Ray supporting James Harden at the Clippers-Nuggets game (Credits: @rayasianboy_ Instagram)

Unfortunately for Ray and Clippers fans, the Nuggets won game three following a buzzer beating dunk from Aaron Gordon. Denver won 101-99 to take a 2-1 lead in the series. James Harden finished his night with 15 points, 11 assists and four rebounds.

Meanwhile, Nikola Jokic poured in 36 points, 21 rebounds and eight assists for the Nuggets as Ray watched on from the sidelines. The Clippers will return to the Ball Arena to play game four against Denver on Tuesday. It'll be interesting to see what Harden and Co. have in store for us then.

