Kaitlyn Chen’s re-signing with Valkyries is nothing short of cinema with Paige Bueckers on the opposing side

Kaitlyn Chen’s professional basketball journey has taken another dramatic and exciting turn. Just a month after being waived by the Golden State Valkyries, the franchise announced adding the former UConn guard back to its roster.

The timing couldn’t be more fitting. Chen will make her return against the Dallas Wings, facing Paige Bueckers.

“Roster Update: The Golden State Valkyries have signed guard Kaitlyn Chen. Chen will join the team immediately and be available against Dallas on Tuesday,” the Valkyries' statement read.

Golden State was allowed hardship signings after Temi Fagbenle and Julie Vanloo temporarily left to compete in EuroBasket, resulting in the Valkyries re-signing Chen and Chloe Bibby as replacements.

Under the hardship contracts, Chen and Bibby will be eligible to suit up right away, making them available for the Valkyries’ June 17 clash. Fans are eager for the upcoming game because of the Chen-Bueckers storyline.

While Chen will be making her WNBA debut on Tuesday, Bueckers will suit up for the ninth game of her rookie season.

The Wings guard has impressed, averaging 17.4 points and 6.1 assists per game. But despite her sensational outings, the Wings are languishing at the bottom of the standings, so the Valkyries will enter the contest as the favorites.

Interestingly, Chen had attended the 2025 WNBA Draft to support Bueckers and had no expectation of being selected. But she ended up as the 30th overall pick and was pulled from the crowd to join the stage.

Fans thrilled after Golden State re-signs Kaitlyn Chen

Although Chen is yet to play WNBA game, she has a strong fan base. Expectedly, her fans were ecstatic after the Valkyries announced re-signing her:

way joh @workshpclb LINK What great news for the Valkyries...and great marketing too...win win for everyone....

Daniel S Hong @D_Hong24 LINK Keep her on the roster even after those couple players come back from summer euro ball. Cut a college intern if you have to. She knows ball. You have your Steph curry on the professional women’s ball team now

Miriam @rahelly8 LINK LFG Kaitlyn!!! And we get our K&P reunion 🏆🥺🥰💜💙

Star Stuff @BernieBroStar LINK Chen vs Paige, going to be so fun to watch

Rae Carson @raecarson LINK oh my gosh this makes me so happy!!!

blasiannerd @sleepyheadbb88 LINK Good job. I have peace in my heart now and I forgive u guys and will watch all your games! Thank you! 🥹😭🫶🏼❤️‍🩹

Kaitlyn Chen has been a fan-favorite since her college days. She started at Princeton, earning the 2023 Ivy League Player of the Year honors, before transferring to UConn in 2024. In her lone season with the Big East school, the guard averaged 5.9 points and 3.4 assists per game.

