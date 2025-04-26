Kamala Harris' niece glows over Napheesa Collier’s 'beauty' as Lynx star lights up TIME 100 gala in silver look

Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier was seen receiving love from former vice-president Kamala Harris' niece, Meena. On Friday, the four-time WNBA All-Star attended the Time 100 gala last night and donned a stunning silver gown, which garnered the attention of many, including Meena Harris, who showed love to Collier's 'beauty' on social media.

Collier shared glimpses of her night on the red carpet on Instagram. The Lynx forward captioned the post with a short note, showing gratitude for being a part of the grand event:

"Last night was incredible! It was an honor to be surrounded by so many amazing and talented people. We’re just getting started, the future is Unrivaled💜💙" she wrote.

Meena Harris showed love to the 28-year-old for her gorgeous dress and radiating 'beauty' in the comments section of Collier's post. Dropping a one-word comment on the post, she wrote:

"Beauty!!"

Meena Harris comments on Napheesa Collier's Time Gala post

Attending the Time 100 Gala in a backless silver dress with a V-crop front, Collier's style was eye-grabbing to say the least. The former UConn star attended the event alongside her husband, Alex Bazzell, and fellow WNBA star Breanna Stewart.

Stewart and Collier were honored by Time for their contributions to women's basketball as they launched the Unrivaled league this year. They were included in the "pioneers" section of the Top 100 Most Influential list.

Unrivaled co-owners Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart to renew WNBA vendetta during inaugural rivalry week

After introducing one of the most exciting events in women's basketball history in January, Unrivaled co-owners Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart are ready to face off against each other in the WNBA. The duo battled out in the WNBA Finals last term and will play in the rematch during the WNBA's first-ever rivalry week.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) to share the news of the inaugural rivalry week showdown, the official WNBA account announced its inception with a short note:

"Rivalries have always been prevalent in the W but this season, we’re bringing you an ENTIRE week in August dedicated to the fiercest and most competitive MUST see matchups 👏," the caption read.

The week-long heated rivalries will be kick-started by the Indiana Fever and the Chicago Sky as collegiate rivals Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark go head-to-head once again. In the second rivalry week fixture, Stewart and Collier will battle it out against each other on Jul. 30 as the Lynx will look to avenge their Finals loss against the NY Liberty.

