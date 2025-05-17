Kamala Harris’ niece sends message as she glams up in Valkyries colors for WNBA history at Chase Center

Kamala Harris' niece, Meena Harris, expressed her support for the Golden State Valkyries in a recent social media update. On Saturday, the niece of the 49th Vice President of the United States of America shared a selfie on her Instagram story.

In the picture, she was seen staring right into the camera and hid the face of two people behind her with purple heart emojis. Meena, who wore a purple dress, accompanied her upload with a supportive message for the Bay Area's WNBA team.

"Need the final look!!! Go Valkyries!!!!" she wrote.

Kamala Harris' niece shows her support for Bay Area's WNBA team. (Credits: @meena/Instagram)

Kamala Harris spent her life's first 12 years living in Berkeley, which makes the Bay Area special for her and her family. Harris and her family is close with the superstars from the area. During her Presidential campaign, Warriors star Steph Curry and his wife Ayesha Curry openly supported Harris and endorsed her as the nation's next President.

The GS Valkyries are the newest sports franchise representing the Bay Area in a major sports league, which is on an upward trajectory to major success. The franchise serves as an outlet to bring forward the culture of San Francisco Bay Area to the rest of the nation and the world.

Kelsey Plum crushes the Valkyries while delivering a welcome to WNBA moment

It is usually the rookies in the WNBA who receive a 'welcome to the league' by the veteran players. However, on Friday, it was the league's newest WNBA team which was welcomed to the sport in similar fashion.

The Warriors' sister team played the LA Sparks in their season opener at Chase Center and suffered a crushing 84-67 defeat in their first WNBA game. A Kelsey Plum-led Sparks ran rampant on a newly put-together team of Valkyries featuring a few veterans and mostly inexperienced players.

Kelsey Plum scored a game-high 37 points, displaying the championship gene she brought with her when the Aces traded her earlier in the offseason. Dearica Hamby also played an important role as she led the defense and ended the night with a double-double. She scored 14 points, collected 10 rebounds and had three steals.

The Valkyries were dumbfounded on ways to counteract the Sparks on both ends of the floor. Temi Fagbenle and Tiffany Hayes tried to keep their team in the game but their efforts were not enough.

Fagbenle scored 15 points, collected five rebounds and dished out four assists, while Hayes ended the night as her team's top scorer with 19 points.

