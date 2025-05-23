Kamala Harris' niece shocked by Brandin Podziemski’s uncanny resemblance to Jack Harlow

NBA star Brandin Podziemski's close resemblance to singer Jack Harlow left former Vice President Kamala Harris' niece, Meena Harris, confused lately. This happened during the Golden State Valkyries' 76-74 win over the Washington Mystics on Wednesday night.

During the game, Podziemski was seen courtside showing support to the Golden State Warriors' sister team. Harris, who was present at Chase Center too, was distracted by his uncanny likeness to Harlow and had a hard time believing it wasn't the "Lovin on Me" singer.

After the matchup, she uploaded some photos to her Instagram story while still expressing disbelief over the resemblance. One photo showed Brandin Podziemski standing courtside and seemingly giving instructions to the Valkyries players as the game progressed. It was captioned:

"YOU'RE TRYING TO TELL ME THIS ISN'T JACK HARLOW???

In another slide, she also shared a photo of Jack Harlow and wrote in the caption:

"For reference:"

Meena Harris IG story (via @meena/Instagram)

The Valkyries recorded their first-ever victory in franchise history against the Mystics under head coach Natalie Nakase. While it was a narrow win, it brought a huge confidence boost as the team had lost its WNBA season opener to the LA Sparks.

As for Meena Harris, who's already a huge Warriors fan, she quickly threw her support behind the new franchise. She is now part of the Valkyries Collective - a group of influential figures who collaborate with the team off the court to meet their goals.

Brandin Podziemski heaped high praise on Veronica Burton after her performance in Valkyries win

After the Valkyries secured their first win in the WNBA, Brandin Podziemski was full of praise for point guard Veronica Burton. The Golden State Warriors player hyped Burton's performances in a tweet on his X page on Wednesday.

"Veronica Burton is like that!!!!" he wrote.

Brandin Podziemski @@brandinpodziem2 Veronica Burton is like that!!!!

The 24-year-old was the star on Wednesday night for the team as she posted a career-high 22 points, along with nine rebounds and five assists in the game. Burton also scored eight of the team's final 13 points, quickly shaping herself into an important player for the season.

Up next, the Valkyries will face the LA Sparks again on Friday, and Veronica Burton will look to continue her current momentum.

