  • Kamilla Cardoso catches shade from Angel Reese and Sky teammates for one habit

Kamilla Cardoso catches shade from Angel Reese and Sky teammates for one habit

By Michael Macasero
Modified Sep 04, 2025 11:16 GMT
MLB: Atlanta Braves at Chicago Cubs - Source: Imagn
Kamilla Cardoso [R] catches shade from Angel Reese and Sky teammates for one habit. [photo: Imagn]

Kamilla Cardoso was the unwitting winner of a game the Chicago Sky played ahead of their clash against the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday. Cardoso’s teammates were asked who among the team would not be on their emergency contact list. The Brazilian was the near-unanimous winner.

Angel Reese said:

“Kamilla [Cardoso]. I don’t think I would ever call Kamilla! She’s sleeping. DND. She might be up at 3:00 o’clock in the morning, but she’s probably like, ‘Why is Angel calling me?”

Michaela Onyenwere added:

“Kamilla, because Kamilla is not gonna answer her phone. She’s gonna be up and about.”
Sevgi Uzun continued:

“This is breaking up friendships right now. … Maybe Milly [Cardoso] because she’s probably on like a boat somewhere, has no reception, you know, living her best life.

Elizabeth Williams jumped on the same thread:

“Kamilla, cause she’s asleep. That girl can sleep all day!”
Hailey Van Lith and Rachel Banham also had Kamilla Cardoso as their answer. Kia Nurse turned out to be the outlier, naming Elizabeth Williams as the teammate she would not have on her emergency contact list.

Cardoso might not be suited as an emergency contact person, but she has been reliable for the Chicago Sky. The 6-foot-7 center averages 13.4 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.1 blocks in 36 games. Cardoso is second in points and rebounds, sixth in assists and leads the Sky in blocks. The Brazilian’s 52.9% shooting is easily the best on the team by a wide margin.

Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese combine to snap Chicago Sky’s four-game losing slump

The Chicago Sky entered Wednesday against the Connecticut Sun on the heels of a four-game losing slump. In front of their home fans, the Sky jumped on their visitors and dominated the first quarter 28-10. Connecticut kept Chicago within striking distance before the hosts raced to a 66-44 advantage heading into the final 10 minutes.

The Sky did not let up, extending their lead to 75-51 midway through the fourth quarter. Chicago comfortably coasted to an 88-64 win, which was just its 10th for the season.

Angel Reese led the Sky with 18 points, 13 rebounds, four assists and four steals. Kamilla Cardoso contributed 16 points, five rebounds, two assists and three blocks. Elizabeth Williams and Kia Nurse came off the bench to deliver 22 points, four rebounds and two assists combined.

Edited by Michael Macasero
