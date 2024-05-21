Kamilla Cardoso debut update: Latest status on WNBA rookie's return for Sky explored

Kamilla Cardoso of the Chicago Sky is considered one of the best players in her draft class. The Brazilian was selected with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA draft, forming a terrific duo on paper with Angel Reese.

During the Sky's preseason game against the Minnesota Lynx, Cardoso suffered a shoulder injury and was initially expected to miss four to six weeks. On Tuesday, Chicago Sun-Times' Annie Costabile reported that Cardoso is targeting a return on June 1. Cardoso announced the news first on Instagram Live today.

The Sky's head coach, Teresa Weatherspoon, confirms Cardoso is eyeing a return next week.

"I’m gonna go with what Kamilla says," Weatherspoon said (via Fox 32 Chicago). "I’m trusting Kamilla."

"Just super excited for her to be out at practice today," Weatherspoon added. "She's one young lady who's ready to play."

The Sky's fans haven't seen Cardoso play alongside Angel Reese on the court. They were two of the best big women in college and after several years of battling it out, this duo makes Chicago fans dream about the team's future.

Kamilla Cardoso & Angel Reese celebrate graduation with Sky teammates

The Chicago Sky's players are embracing their rookies this season. Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese had the chance to celebrate their graduation away from their respective schools, but their teammates made a nice gesture with them.

Alongside Brianna Turner, the Sky's twin tower duo had a mini-celebration with the rest of the team on Sunday. The three rookies posed with their diplomas, looking happy with their milestone.

The Sky isn't considered a title contender this season but they have an exciting project. Led by Reese and Cardoso, this team could become a real threat in the coming years. Three years after winning its last WNBA title, Chicago is developing a potential championship-caliber squad.

Kamilla Cardoso is expected to make a big impact on this squad. She's getting a lot of attention ahead of her debut, even starring in an NBA Finals commercial released on Sunday. The spot also featured Sky owner Dwyane Wade, a three-time NBA champion.