Kamilla Cardoso drops 2-word reaction as Sania Feagin embraces dream come true WNBA draft moment

Kamilla Cardoso reacted to South Carolina star Sania Feagin becoming one of the top prospects invited to attend the 2025 WNBA draft. Ahead of the event, the league's official account posted an Instagram reel showing her arriving in Manhattan, New York.

Cardoso quickly reposted it to her Instagram story with a two-word reaction.

"Sooo proud," Cardoso wrote.

Kamilla Cardoso's IG story (via @kamilla_cardoso/Instagram)

Cardoso majored in Psychology at South Carolina and played for the Gamecocks before she was drafted last year by the Chicago Sky. She is thrilled to see her former teammate about to start a new chapter in her career.

This past season, Feagin helped South Carolina reach the NCAA title game on Sunday but lost 82-59 to the UConn Huskies. Despite that, Feagin had a good career with the program, winning national championships in 2022 and 2024. She also bagged the SEC Academic Honor Roll in 2022 and was named to the SEC Community Service Team in 2023.

The 6-foot-3 forward wrapped up her senior year after the tournament, averaging 8.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.3 assists on 60.1% shooting.

Best landing spots for Sania Feagin in WNBA draft

Sania Feagin is a top draft prospect this year, according to multiple projections. Two landing spots for her are the Washington Mystics or Chicago Sky.

The Mystics are in rebuilding mode with a new coach and general manager. They also have three of the top six picks in the first round of the draft. Those valuable selections will enable the team to select highly rated prospects, including Feagin.

She was one of the leaders for the Gamecocks during their championship run. A shooting percentage of 60.1% is no small feat and would likely help her case to become a top pick.

The Chicago Sky own the 10th pick and could be a good spot for Feagin. She played with Cardoso at South Carolina, and reuniting them in the WNBA could be a good move that might play out well for the team.

