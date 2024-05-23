Kamilla Cardoso, the 6-foot-7 center fresh off an undefeated season at South Carolina, has set her sights on returning to action on June 1. She revealed this target date in an Instagram livestream, and later that Tuesday, Chicago Sky coach Teresa Weatherspoon confirmed that the team expects Cardoso back for their road game against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever.

“I’m gonna go with what Kamilla says,” Weatherspoon said when asked if Cardoso’s livestream reveal was accurate. “I’m trusting Kamilla.”

"Today was Cardoso’s first day back at practice. She didn’t fully participate, but Weatherspoon said it was great to have her back out there," Annie Costabile tweeted.

Kamilla Cardoso, selected as the third overall pick in last month's WNBA draft, sustained a shoulder injury during a Sky preseason game on May 3 against the Minnesota Lynx.

Kamilla Cardoso Collegiate Career and Sky expectations

Chicago Sky fans have a reason to be excited about rookie center Kamilla Cardoso. Her most obvious advantage is her size and she provides a much-needed interior presence for the sky. Cardoso can challenge shots at the rim, deterring opponents from driving into the paint. This defensive boost is crucial, especially against teams with strong post players.

Kamilla Cardoso, a two-time NCAA champion (2022, 2024) and the winner of NCAA Most Outstanding Player (2024), is all set to go! She was playing a very important role in helping South Carolina finish an undefeated 2024 season as its experienced leader, averaging 14.4 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks per game.

Her fellow rookie Angel Reese, the former LSU forward, has already made her rookie debut with the Chicago Sky and has demonstrated her ability to contribute to the team's scoring and rebounding efforts.

Therefore, if Kamilla Cardoso returns against the Fever, it would draw even more interest to a game that's already highly anticipated. It's the first WNBA showdown between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, two rookies who have already made significant impacts. Their rivalry was fueled by trash-talking during the 2022 NCAA tournament.

With Kamilla Cardoso back in the lineup, the Chicago Sky will become an even more formidable opponent.