Kamilla Cardoso's sister drops 1-word reaction over Sky star's near triple-double in Chinese playoff debut

Chicago Sky star Kamilla Cardoso's sister, Jessica Cardoso, was in awe following Kamilla's Chinese playoff debut. The 23-year-old has been playing for the Shanghai Swordfish in China since the conclusion of the 2024 WNBA season. Kamilla has played 31 games for the Chinese team, averaging 20.7 points, 10.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists.

She made her WCBA playoff debut on Friday in a 96-70 win over Fujian. Cardoso had a stellar outing and almost recorded a triple-double. She ended the game with 17 points, 20 rebounds and nine assists in 36 minutes of play. Kamilla’s sister, Jessica Cardoso, highlighted her performance on Instagram and had a one-word reaction to it.

“Foguetinho🚀🚀,” Jessica wrote, which loosely translates to 'little rocket' in English, as per Google.

Check out her reaction below:

Jessica Cardoso's reaction to her sister's Chinese playoff debut (Image via Instagram/@_jessicacardoso10)

Overseas coach advises Kamilla Cardoso on injury prevention

Shanghai Swordfish coach Wengui Li has been impressed by Kamilla Cardoso’s skills. She made an instant impact on the team, recording 25 points, 13 rebounds and three assists during her WCBA debut on Nov. 16. Li said in January that the former South Carolina standout has the best offensive skills out of all the foreign players in the WCBA.

He also gave her some advice on injury prevention:

“My one ask: please lower your center of gravity a bit to avoid injuries! But she doesn’t listen to me (just like my own kid). Fans, do me a favor—remind her to lower that center of gravity!"

Wengui Li believes that after spending a season in China, Cardoso will be more confident and take her game to another level with the Chicago Sky. During her first season in the WNBA, Cardoso played 32 games, recording 9.8 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game while shooting 52.1% from the field.

It was a solid transition from college to the league, considering she averaged 10.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game through 125 games with the Gamecocks. Her solid contributions also helped South Carolina nab two NCAA championships during Cardosa’s time there.

It’ll be interesting to see how the 6-foot-7 center's game has improved following her stint in China. If all goes to plan, Kamilla Cardoso will begin her second season in the WNBA on May 17 against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever.

