Kamilla Cardoso's sister takes time off her exotic beach vacay to watch Chicago Sky in WNBA action

Kamilla Cardoso and the Chicago Sky have not had the start to the season that the team envisioned entering year two for the former South Carolina center. The Sky has dropped to 0-3 after the loss to the Los Angeles Sparks on Sunday.

Despite the start, Cardoso has continued to feel the support from her family as her sister, Jessica, took a break from her beach vacation to tune into the Chicago Sky's game against the Sparks.

"@Chicagosky," Jessica captioned the photo with a basketball and two hearts.

Jessica Cardoso tunes in to watch sister Kamilla Cardoso and the Chicago Sky while on vacation

Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese have been the recipients of a lot of the criticism for how the Chicago Sky have looked to begin the season. The two have struggled to consistently produce on the offensive end, which has led to the team's three losses to the Indiana Fever, New York Liberty and Los Angeles Sparks.

Sunday's loss to Los Angeles has been the closest game so far this season, as the Sky fell 91-78. Cardoso finished with 12 points and six rebounds, while Angel Reese returned to double-double form, finishing with 13 points and 12 rebounds.

Cardoso has averaged just 6.5 points and 5.5 rebounds so far this season. The lack of production is less than the former third overall picks' season averages last season.

The Sky center averaged 9.8 points and 7.8 rebounds in 32 games as a rookie, before ending her season early due to injury. The Chicago Sky will need Cardoso and Reese to take the next step in their development in order for the Sky to find success this season.

Kamilla Cardoso receives additional support from Chicago Sky head coach

Despite Kamilla Cardoso's early struggles, the Chicago Sky coaching staff is not worried. The Sky have played two of the top teams in the WNBA to begin the season and will now move on to face the Phoenix Mercury next.

The Mercury are 3-1 this season and will pose another tough challenge for the young Sky team. However, Sky coach Tyler Marsh told reporters after the loss to the Liberty that Cardoso simply has to impose her will on the defensive end of the court for things to change.

"I think that she's gotta continue to impose her will on the defense as well, because she's a load down there, and she can be extremely effective in causing a lot of attention to create other things, opportunities for our shooters and for other players on the floor with her," Marsh said.

Cardoso will have to use her 6'7 frame to dominate the post and win on the glass for the Sky to be successful. The Sky will have their best chance to turn things around after the Mercury game, when they face the winless Dallas Wings in back-to-back games.

