Kamilla Cardoso's strong China debut draws 3-word message from sister Jessica Cardoso

On Saturday, Kamilla Cardoso made her long-awaited overseas debut for the Shanghai Swordfish basketball club in China. Cardoso marked the occasion with a memorable performance, scoring a double-double.

One sequence saw her hitting a smooth fadeaway mid-range shot over Liu Youtong after a one-on-one move.

Cardoso delivered 25 points, 13 rebounds, three assists and one block, shooting 64.7% from the field. Despite her performance, they narrowly lost, with Shanxi edging out Shanghai 85-84.

Impressed by Cardoso’s debut, her sister Jessica Cardoso took to social media to congratulate her.

"Primeiro de muitos!! 🤌🚀 (First of many!)," she wrote on her IG story.

Jessica is Kamilla's older sister who lives in Brazil. She is a weight loss trainer, often sharing workout tips on Instagram.

Fans react to Kamilla Cardoso’s double-double debut in China

Despite being from Brazil, Kamilla Cardoso's decision to join the WCBA team drew plenty of attention when she signed in October as part of her offseason plans. And fans caught a glimpse of the two-time NCAA champion’s talent once again on Saturday.

As soon as the highlight video dropped on X, formerly known as Twitter, fans showered their praise.

One fan said:

“Had to work hard for that, sheesh”

Another tweet read:

“Those are great numbers. Hope to see similar results in the WNBA. Growing and developing overseas is one way to get better.”

A third fan pointed out:

“The fact that she isn’t playin in Unrivaled is crazy.”

Another fan lauded her debut performance, by saying:

“Damn she’s balling but like WNBA need to make more money so they can stop doing this.”

Meanwhile, another said:

“It's shocking what she can do when she actually gets the ball.”

Finally, another tweet declared:

“Angel Reese holding her back.”

The Sky fired coach Teresa Weatherspoon after missing the playoffs last season, but they invested in coach Tyler Marsh. Once Kamilla Cardoso returns to the WNBA for next season, time will tell whether Marsh was in fact the missing piece to their success.

