Kamilla Cardoso sends message to Angel Reese as Sky star’s double-double heroics spoil Candace Parker’s Sparks party

Chicago Sky center Kamilla Cardoso acknowledged Angel Reese's stellar performance against the LA Sparks on Sunday. Reese dropped a double-double in the Sky's 92-85 win over the Sparks.
The Chicago star’s heroics ended up spoiling Sparks legend Candace Parker’s party, as she was courtside for her jersey retirement ceremony. After the game, Cardoso posted Reese’s statline on Instagram and wrote:
“Angel MF Reese!!”
Reese finished the game with 24 points, 16 rebounds, seven assists and two blocks. She shot 10-for-19 from the field. She became the first player in WNBA history to record four games in a row with 15+ rebounds.
Reese also grabbed 19 rebounds against the Atlanta Dream on June 22, 17 rebounds against the Sparks on Tuesday and 18 rebounds against the Golden State Valkyries on Friday.
Following Sunday’s win against the Sparks, Chicago is now 10th (5-11) in the league, trailing the Washington Mystics in ninth (8-9) by 2.5 games.
Angel Reese & Co. will return to the court next Sunday to face the Minnesota Lynx.
Kamilla Cardoso steps away from Sky to join the Brazilian National team
Angel Reese's frontcourt partner, Kamilla Cardoso, has stepped away from the Chicago Sky to join the Brazilian National Team for the 2025 FIBA AmeriCup.
Cardoso is a key member of Brazil, the team with the most AmeriCup wins in the contest’s history. The tournament will run until July 6, after which Cardoso will rejoin the Sky. She was named the tournament’s MVP in 2023 after she helped Brazil take down Team USA to grab first place.
This season, Cardoso is averaging 12.7 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Sky. Chicago picked her with the third pick in the 2024 draft. Interestingly enough, she was drafted four picks ahead of Angel Reese, who was selected seventh.
While both players ended up on the same team, Reese has had a bigger impact on the Sky's popularity and success since 2024.