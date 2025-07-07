  • home icon
Kamilla Cardoso stats tonight: How did Angel Reese's Sky teammate fare in game against Team USA? (July 6, 2025 AmeriCup Final)

By Michael Macasero
Modified Jul 07, 2025 02:40 GMT
Kamilla Cardoso stats tonight: How did Angel Reese's Sky teammate fare in game against Team USA? (July 6, 2025 AmeriCup Final)

Kamilla Cardoso and the Brazilian women’s basketball team faced Team USA on Sunday in the 2025 FIBA AmeriCup Final. The Selecao earned a spot in the championship game after demolishing Argentina 108-68 two nights ago. The Brazil-USA clash was a rematch of the gold medal showdown in 2023 that the South Americans won 69-58 in Leon, Mexico.

Angel Reese's Chicago Sky teammate in the WNBA started against the Americans but got into foul trouble early. She had two points in limited minutes. Damiris Dantas of the Indiana Fever picked up the scoring slack with 10.

Kamilla Cardoso gave the defending champs a big lift with six points early in the second quarter. However, another foul forced coach Pokey Chatman to restrict her minutes again. Like in the opening period, Dantas stepped up, pouring 10 more points to carry the South Americans to a 47-45 halftime lead.

Foul trouble continued to hound the 6-foot-7 center in the third quarter. Cardoso contributed five points but had to sit out the final four minutes of the period after hacking Hannah Stuelke in the paint. Brazil kept a 66-65 lead with a quarter left to play.

Kamilla Cardoso started the final quarter on the bench, a key reason Team USA surged to a 74-69 lead. She had an unparalleled two-way impact once she was on the floor. Nobody on both sides was as efficient and effective as Cardoso.

Still, the Americans made key shots from their guards to end Brazil's dominance in the competition.

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Kamilla Cardoso195 21145-80-09-11+13
Kamilla Cardoso dominant but Team USA ends Brazil's 15-game winning streak at FIBA AmeriCup competition

Kamilla Cardoso and Brazil entered the 2025 FIBA AmeriCup Final with a 15-game winning streak. In 2023, they beat Team USA in the preliminary stage (67-54) and in the championship game (79-68).

The Chicago Sky center averaged 14.2 points, 10.0 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game. She was the biggest reason the Selecao went 6-0 before the gold medal game.

In less than 18 minutes in the 2025 FIBA AmeriCup Final, Cardoso put up 19 points, five rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block. The Brazilians outscored the Americans by 16 points during Cardoso's limited time on the floor.

Unfortunately for the dethroned champs, Kamilla Cardoso could not play as much due to foul trouble. The loss on Sunday ended Brazil's 15-game winning streak and dominance in the competition.

