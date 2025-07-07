Kamilla Cardoso stats tonight: How did Angel Reese's Sky teammate fare in game against Team USA? (July 6, 2025 AmeriCup Final)

Kamilla Cardoso and the Brazilian women’s basketball team faced Team USA on Sunday in the 2025 FIBA AmeriCup Final. The Selecao earned a spot in the championship game after demolishing Argentina 108-68 two nights ago. The Brazil-USA clash was a rematch of the gold medal showdown in 2023 that the South Americans won 69-58 in Leon, Mexico.

Angel Reese's Chicago Sky teammate in the WNBA started against the Americans but got into foul trouble early. She had two points in limited minutes. Damiris Dantas of the Indiana Fever picked up the scoring slack with 10.

Kamilla Cardoso gave the defending champs a big lift with six points early in the second quarter. However, another foul forced coach Pokey Chatman to restrict her minutes again. Like in the opening period, Dantas stepped up, pouring 10 more points to carry the South Americans to a 47-45 halftime lead.

Foul trouble continued to hound the 6-foot-7 center in the third quarter. Cardoso contributed five points but had to sit out the final four minutes of the period after hacking Hannah Stuelke in the paint. Brazil kept a 66-65 lead with a quarter left to play.

Kamilla Cardoso started the final quarter on the bench, a key reason Team USA surged to a 74-69 lead. She had an unparalleled two-way impact once she was on the floor. Nobody on both sides was as efficient and effective as Cardoso.

Still, the Americans made key shots from their guards to end Brazil's dominance in the competition.

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Kamilla Cardoso 19 5 2 1 1 4 5-8 0-0 9-11 +13

Kamilla Cardoso dominant but Team USA ends Brazil's 15-game winning streak at FIBA AmeriCup competition

Kamilla Cardoso and Brazil entered the 2025 FIBA AmeriCup Final with a 15-game winning streak. In 2023, they beat Team USA in the preliminary stage (67-54) and in the championship game (79-68).

The Chicago Sky center averaged 14.2 points, 10.0 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game. She was the biggest reason the Selecao went 6-0 before the gold medal game.

In less than 18 minutes in the 2025 FIBA AmeriCup Final, Cardoso put up 19 points, five rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block. The Brazilians outscored the Americans by 16 points during Cardoso's limited time on the floor.

Unfortunately for the dethroned champs, Kamilla Cardoso could not play as much due to foul trouble. The loss on Sunday ended Brazil's 15-game winning streak and dominance in the competition.

About the author Michael Macasero Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.



Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.



Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting. Know More