Karl-Anthony Towns' girlfriend Jordyn Woods drops 1-word reaction to A'ja Wilson's new look at TIME's WOTY gala

Time Magazine held their Woman of the Year gala on Tuesday, where WNBA star A'ja Wilson was honored. Along with Wilson, US Gymnast Jordan Chiles was also honored at the event, which was held in Los Angeles.

Ad

The event also featured a number of women, such as Olivia Munn, Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, Nicole Kidman and Fatou Baldeh, with the list of honorees covering a wide range of industries and causes.

After the event, reigning WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson shared a series of photos of herself on stage as part of an Instagram carousel that caught the attention of New York Knicks big-man Karl-Anthony Towns' girlfriend Jordyn Woods.

In response to the post, Woods wrote about Wilson's new look:

Ad

Trending

"Baddddie"

@JordynWoods - Instagram

You can see the full image carousel posted by A'ja Wilson below:

Ad

Ad

Of course, the event notably comes on the heels of Wilson earning the cover of Time Magazine's Women of the Year issue for March 2025, which she posted on Instagram last week.

The cover, as well as that post, can be seen below:

Ad

"The regret is the hardest part" - A'ja Wilson opens up on Las Vegas Aces coming up short in their quest for a three-peat

As part of her Time Women of the Year cover, A'ja Wilson sat down with the magazine, as well as fellow cover-athlete Jordan Chiles, to discuss the past year.

Ad

Heading into the 2024 WNBA season, Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces were on a mission to become the second team in league history to three-peat, following in the steps of the Houston Comets who are the only team to three-peat and four-peat in WNBA history.

Despite that, A'ja Wilson and the Aces came up short of their ultimate goal, with the New York Liberty going on to win the WNBA finals. While speaking to Time, Wilson spoke about the team coming up short, saying that the hardest part is the lingering regret throughout the offseason:

Ad

"Not getting the three-peat was hard. The regret is the hardest part that I've had to deal with in this offseason, because I'm like, 'What could I have done differently to get a different outcome?' When in reality, it just wasn't our time.

"And to see New York do it is like, Ah. But it's part of the game—it's the healthy balance that you’ve got to fight through."

With the WNBA season rapidly approaching in May, Wilson and the Aces will have a chance to bounce back and win another title sooner rather than later.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback