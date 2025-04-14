The Washington Mystics and the Minnesota Lynx are shaking up their roster ahead of training camps for the upcoming WNBA season. The two teams engaged in a deal that swapped Minnesota’s 2026 first-round pick for Karlie Samuelson, who has only played one season with the Mystics.

The trade was announced by the Mystics and the Lynx on Monday in a move that is seen to be a precursor of the 2025 WNBA draft, where teams are expected to exchange deals to fortify their roster for the upcoming season.

Karlie Samuelson, sister of former Indiana Fever and now Seattle Storm player Katie Lou Samuelson, is a six-year veteran, playing for five teams: LA Sparks, Dallas Wings, Seattle Storm, Phoenix Mercury and the Mystics.

Samuelson, known for her superb long-range shooting, joined the Mystics as a free agent last year. She played 29 games for the team in 2024, with averages of 8.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists. It was the highest scoring average of Samuelson in her career, as she shot 40.7% from the 3-point line on over six attempts.

Samuelson was the latest veteran who was traded out of Washington as the team is looking to rebuild after missing the playoffs last season with a 14-26 record, good for the ninth spot.

The Mystics will pick the 3rd, 4th, 6th, 23rd and 32nd selections in Monday's WNBA draft, hoping to rebuild their roster for the foreseeable future. Meanwhile, the Lynx will have no draft pick in this year's first round.

Karlie Samuelson finds confidence in the WNBA

Karlie Samuelson is a career 39.7% shooter from downtown. However, last year, she finally found her groove on other aspects of her offensive game, reaching career-best scoring numbers with the Washington Mystics.

Talking to Imanni Wright of Winsdr in 2023, Samuelson got candid about her WNBA career, saying she has gained confidence since returning to play a full season in the league that year.

“I’m confident at this point in my career and who I am," Samuelson said. "Making the WNBA doesn’t define me as a player or a person, but I know that I’ve struggled in the past with losing that confidence.”

Samuelson only appeared in 42 games in the WNBA before 2023, playing mostly overseas before that.

In 2025, Samuelson is expected to help the Minnesota Lynx, adding depth to the team as they look to overcome the title hump next season. The Lynx finished last year as the second seed but lost in the WNBA finals against the New York Liberty.

