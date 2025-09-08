"Karma will happen Plum ain’t taking that": WNBA fans stunned as Paige Bueckers shoves Kelsey Plum during physical battle

Paige Bueckers shoved Kelsey Plum when the Dallas Wings took on the LA Sparks on Sunday. Despite the Wings already being out of playoff contention this season, it seems that the rookie still has winning on her mind. However, due to their losing situation against the Sparks, she was visibly frustrated.During the first few seconds of the third quarter, Bueckers took it strong inside the paint and shot over three Sparks defenders. Paige wasn't happy about the no-foul call and looked at the referee after. While looking at the official, she ran into Plum, whom she then shoved away out of frustration.Both players continued to play as if nothing had happened.Fans on social media expressed their thoughts on Paige Bueckers' unnecessary contact with Kelsey Plum.Here's what some fans said on X:Jackson Howell @JoanHTatumLINK@jortizie93 Karma will happen ….Plum ain’t taking that.Corbomite Maneuver @doctorcorbomiteLINK@tampaburner_ She literally pushes herJwrld8 @jwrld1808LINK@tampaburner_ She only focus on the ball 😹Alkemyst @Alkemyst707LINK@tampaburner_ Kinda funny to me. After a career of being coddled, Paige is finally getting bodied up, and she's pissed. But good for her.Lexus 🫧 @iamlexusthedollLINK@tampaburner_ Can't stop laughing at it? Because she gets away with this shit? But Paige gets to the line when people barely touch her lmao.Infobyway @smitch2010LINK@jortizie93 She said this is how she has to practice-result of it!!!Paige Bueckers bested by LA Sparks on SundayPaige Bueckers played the second-to-last game of her WNBA rookie season on Sunday. Bueckers has proven to be a bright star, already notching her first All-Star appearance this season, despite struggling to help the Dallas Wings secure a playoff spot this year.Those struggles were once again apparent when the LA Sparks beat the Wings on Sunday, 91-77. As usual, Bueckers was trying to keep the game within reach for Dallas. The Wings rookie added 18 points, seven assists, six rebounds and one block.The only other Wings player to help Bueckers was Myisha Hines-Allen, who put up a double-double performance. Hines-Allen added 15 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block.However, LA was set on keeping its playoff hopes alive as six Sparks players were in double figures to help secure a much-needed victory. Leading the charge in scoring was Julie Allemand, who scored 21 points. Azurá Stevens arguably had her best performance for the Sparks with her double-double outing of 13 points and 11 rebounds.The other four Sparks players who helped notch the win on Sunday were Dearica Hamby (15 points), Rae Burrell (13 points), Kelsey Plum (12 points) and Rickea Jackson (11 points).