"Kate Martin is back to warming the bench again" - WNBA fans react to Tiffany Hayes leaving A'ja Wilson on Aces to join Valkyries

Tiffany Hayes is taking her talents to the Bay, as the Golden State Valkyries signed her. The brand-new WNBA team already filled the majority of their roster spots with the expansion draft in December. They refused to take a player from the Seattle Storm, meaning they could add at least one more player through free agency or via trade.

That day arrived on Thursday, with Hayes joining the franchise as a free agent. After spending a single season with the Las Vegas Aces, winning the 2024 Sixth Player of the Year award, she decided to try her hand with a different team and the Valkyries were the choice.

Plenty of fans had a lot to say about this, with some even saying this would affect Kate Martin's role on the squad.

"And just like that Kate Martin is back to warming the bench again. Tell me it's not true, but I'm going to need proof like the entire season. We've seen the bait and switch before," one fan said.

Others mentioned Martin in a more positive light, hyping up her reunion with Hayes after spending the 2024 season in Las Vegas.

"Tip and Money Martin on the same team?! The Valkyries are gonna be one of my top teams to root for…easy!" one fan said.

Others said this move didn't help the Valkyries compete in the W and tried to explain why this move made sense for Hayes.

"You are doi g a bad job of tanking. Congrats," one fan said.

"Not surprising to me. She came chasing a ring. Didn’t get it, but got attention. She’d never be a starter in LV, and salary cap issues," another fan said.

Tiffany Hayes had a remarkable 2024 season with Aces

After spending 10 seasons with the Atlanta Dream, Tiffany Hayes signed with the Connecticut Sun in 2023. He arrived in Las Vegas in 2024 to join a team keen to win back-to-back-to-back WNBA championships, but they never played as well as expected.

In the end, they were eliminated by the New York Liberty in the second round of the 2024 playoffs. Hayes still put on interesting numbers, playing 35 games, averaging 9.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 50% from the field, including 40.2% from deep, and 71.4% from the free-throw line.

Despite protecting her in the expansion draft, the Aces couldn't keep Tiffany Hayes and lost her as a free agent.

