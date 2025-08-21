Kate Martin doesn’t waste time hitting first comment on $66,079 'cannonball' teammate

The Golden State Valkyries have been on a surprise run this season. As this year's expansion squad, few believed they would be in the playoff hunt, let alone hold a playoff position heading into the final stretch of the regular season. One of the reasons why they are in their current position is their chemistry. This was shown in their social media activity as Valkyries guard Kate Martin expressed support for teammate Kaitlyn Chen on Instagram. Martin did not waste time in hitting the first like and comment in Chen's latest Instagram post, as she pointed out in the comment box. &quot;cannonball! 🧜‍♀️,&quot; Chen, who has a contract worth $66,079, captioned. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post&quot;First comment,&quot; Martin commented. Martin's IG comment&quot;First like,&quot; she added in a seperate comment. Martin's IG commentIn the last slide of Chen's post, Martin was seen in a pool. Other pictures included Chen's recent on-court highlights, along with some snaps with her friends, teammates, and family, including a photo of her father with Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers while he wore her University of Connecticut jersey. Martin has been a sparkplug off the bench for the Valkyries this season, averaging 6.2 points per game. Meanwhile, Chen puts up 2.4 points per game on 19 appearances.The Valkyries currently sit in the seventh seed with an 18-17 record, but just 1.0 games behind the ninth-seeded LA Sparks, whose squad boasts a 17-18 record, with nine games remaining in their WNBA schedule. Kate Martin keeps a winning mentality despite lack of minutes in the ValkyriesKate Martin has remained a valuable player this season, despite getting limited minutes for the Valkyries. According to her, she just continued to have a winning mentality, no matter how many minutes she played, as long as she contributed to winning. “For me personally, it’s just controlling what I can control,&quot; she said. &quot;It definitely depends if we have players out or not, depending on how many minutes, but I never try to focus on how many minutes I’m going to get.&quot; “When I shift my focus more toward the defensive end, getting rebounds, and letting the game flow to me, that’s how I stay ready and make an impact on the court when I do get in,” Martin added. Martin only plays 16.6 minutes per game off the bench for the Valkyries, enough to be an impactful player for the upstart team.