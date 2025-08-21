  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Kate Martin
  • Kate Martin doesn’t waste time hitting first comment on $66,079 'cannonball' teammate

Kate Martin doesn’t waste time hitting first comment on $66,079 'cannonball' teammate

By Rob Andrew Lo
Modified Aug 21, 2025 15:02 GMT
WNBA: AUG 15 Golden State Valkyries at Chicago Sky - Source: Getty
Kate Martin doesn’t waste time hitting first comment on $66,079 'cannonball' teammate - Source: Getty

The Golden State Valkyries have been on a surprise run this season. As this year's expansion squad, few believed they would be in the playoff hunt, let alone hold a playoff position heading into the final stretch of the regular season. One of the reasons why they are in their current position is their chemistry.

Ad

This was shown in their social media activity as Valkyries guard Kate Martin expressed support for teammate Kaitlyn Chen on Instagram. Martin did not waste time in hitting the first like and comment in Chen's latest Instagram post, as she pointed out in the comment box.

"cannonball! 🧜‍♀️," Chen, who has a contract worth $66,079, captioned.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"First comment," Martin commented.
Martin&#039;s IG comment
Martin's IG comment
"First like," she added in a seperate comment.
Ad
Martin&#039;s IG comment
Martin's IG comment

In the last slide of Chen's post, Martin was seen in a pool. Other pictures included Chen's recent on-court highlights, along with some snaps with her friends, teammates, and family, including a photo of her father with Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers while he wore her University of Connecticut jersey.

Ad

Martin has been a sparkplug off the bench for the Valkyries this season, averaging 6.2 points per game. Meanwhile, Chen puts up 2.4 points per game on 19 appearances.

The Valkyries currently sit in the seventh seed with an 18-17 record, but just 1.0 games behind the ninth-seeded LA Sparks, whose squad boasts a 17-18 record, with nine games remaining in their WNBA schedule.

Kate Martin keeps a winning mentality despite lack of minutes in the Valkyries

Kate Martin has remained a valuable player this season, despite getting limited minutes for the Valkyries. According to her, she just continued to have a winning mentality, no matter how many minutes she played, as long as she contributed to winning.

Ad
“For me personally, it’s just controlling what I can control," she said. "It definitely depends if we have players out or not, depending on how many minutes, but I never try to focus on how many minutes I’m going to get."
“When I shift my focus more toward the defensive end, getting rebounds, and letting the game flow to me, that’s how I stay ready and make an impact on the court when I do get in,” Martin added.

Martin only plays 16.6 minutes per game off the bench for the Valkyries, enough to be an impactful player for the upstart team.

About the author
Rob Andrew Lo

Rob Andrew Lo

Twitter icon

Rob Andrew Lo is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in the field. Rob studied journalism at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, Philippines and his love for sports made this an obvious career to pursue.

Rob's favorite team is the Oklahoma City Thunder. He grew up watching Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant and his admiration for them left not only a lasting impression but solidified his fandom.

When not working, Rob loves to play basketball. If he isn't watching or writing about basketball, he can probably be found watching pro wrestling.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rob Andrew Lo
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications