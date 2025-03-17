Kate Martin drops 1-word reaction on Laces BC's team tunnel pic

Kate Martin could not get on the court in Laces BC’s 63-57 loss to Rose BC in the semifinals of the Unrivaled 3x3 tournament on Sunday. Martin and Jackie Young were on the inactive list heading into the team’s inaugural playoff game. Still, the injured Golden State Valkyries guard in the WNBA joined her Laces teammates’ entry into the Wayfair Arena for the highly anticipated matchup.

Ad

Before the game started, Laces’ social media team shared a photo of their tunnel walk on Instagram. Martin reacted to the picture via an IG story:

“Squaaaaaaaddddd”

Kate Martin hypes up Laces BC's tunnel walk ahead of their semifinal game against Rose BC on Sunday. [photo: @katemartin/IG]

Martin, Kayla McBride, Stefanie Dolson and Tiffany Hayes were featured in the photo. The excitement that oozed in their tunnel walk carried over to the pregame introductions. Martin, still dealing with a left leg injury, captured the hype of her teammates before the game.

Ad

Trending

Kate Martin suffered an injury in early February, forcing her to stay away from her team to rehabilitate. Before the showdown against Rose BC, the team conducted a “Where is Kate?” game. The players and Unrivaled admin participated in the contest that supposedly gave the finder $1 billion to locate Martin.

Ad

It did not take them long to find Martin, who showed up to support her team. The former Las Vegas Aces fan favorite passionately cheered for Laces BC on the sidelines. Despite her presence, the team could not hold on to a 40-27 lead and lost the playoff game.

Kate Martin excited to play for the Golden State Valkyries

After her short stint with Laces BC in the Unrivaled, Kate Martin is ready to suit up for the Golden State Valkyries. The Valkyries picked Martin in the expansion draft after the Las Vegas Aces left her unprotected.

Ad

Martin had this to say to reporters after the Valkyries made her the No. 6 pick in the draft:

"I'm really excited for this new beginning and to build something from the ground up with the Valkyries.

"My focus has just been getting better all around. I had a decent rookie season, but I just know something that is really cool about me is that my ceiling is really high. I have a lot of room to grow."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Kate Martin’s growth continued in the Unrivaled, where she showed impressive chemistry with star Alyssa Thomas. Although a leg injury cut her season short, Valkyries fans are excited to see her suit up for the team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback